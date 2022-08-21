BELOIT
After his football team rolled over visiting East Troy 48-0 on Friday night in its season opener, Beloit Turner head coach Derek Diehl gave his Trojans the next day off as well as a little postgame advice.
Stay humble.
“We haven’t been there for awhile, but this program has been there before,” Diehl said. “It has done well in the past. We need to remember what that feels like, but also remember what it feels like to be on that other side of the ball. Games can be won or lost, but your character follows you and we need to make sure we win with grace.”
The seniors putting up all the big numbers certainly got the message. Jayce Kurth, who rushed for 147 yards; quarterback Sean Fogel, who threw a school-record record five touchdown passes and Will Lauterbach, who caught three of them, all made sure not to criticize their opponent, but rather heap praise on their teammates, particularly the unsung heroes up front.
“I can’t say enough about my offensive line,” Kurth said. “You’re only a good running back if you have a good offensive line.”
“We have other teams to face and we have to get ready for them, but this was a good start," Fogel said. "My hat’s off to my line. They couldn’t have been better. Jace ran hard, my receivers caught the ball and we didn’t make many mistakes.
Fogel led Turner to two touchdown drives in each of the first two quarters, tossing three TD passes by halftime for a 28-0 lead.
Fogel hit Connor Hughes for 40 yards to set up Hughes’ short touchdown run. Kurth’s charges through holes and would-be tacklers were featured in the second march, but Fogel ended it by hitting Lauterbach twice, for 13 yards and then 4 yards and a score.
Turner took control in the second quarter, scoring on a 70-yard drive capped by Fogel’s 34-yard TD strike to Lauterbach, who tight-roped down the sidelines. A key stop for a loss by Kooper Huffman forced a quick East Troy punt and Turner tacked on another score with a 12-play drive covering 83 yards. Most of it was Kurth, but on third-and-goal Fogel went back to Lauterbach for a 2-yard TD pass.
The dire weather forecast that had caused the game to be moved up an hour started closing in during the second half, but only after Turner had tacked on three touchdowns.
Fogel found Hughes open for a 53-yard TD strike on the Trojans’ first possession of the second half and an interception by Brent Hoppe put them back in business at the East Troy 13. Three plays later, Fogel found Tyler Sutherland in the corner of the end zone and Erickson added the PAT for a 42-0 lead.
An interception by linebacker Tyler Kramer set up Turner’s last touchdown at the East Troy 12. A penalty pushed them back a little, but a 12-yard burst by Kurth set up his own 1-yard TD dive. Erickson proved he was human by missing the PAT to leave it 48-0, but 6-for-7 was still a pretty fair debut.
The game had a running clock when it was stopped with 9:25 left after referees saw lightning on the horizon.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” Diehl said. “We work off the three perfects: perfect attendance, perfect attitude and perfect effort. We did that all week. This was the best we prepared for a game and it showed.”