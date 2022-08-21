Sean Fogel
Buy Now

Beloit Turner quarterback Sean Fogel (4) follows a block by Mason Hoenig (58) Friday night against East Troy. Fogel threw a school-record five touchdown pass in the 48-0 nonconference win.

 Jim Franz Adams Publishing Group

BELOIT

After his football team rolled over visiting East Troy 48-0 on Friday night in its season opener, Beloit Turner head coach Derek Diehl gave his Trojans the next day off as well as a little postgame advice.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you