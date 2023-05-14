FORT WAYNE, Ind.—It wasn’t the Fort Wayne TinCaps that were the Beloit Sky Carp’s greatest challenge over the weekend, but mother nature.
The Sky Carp had to dodge raindrops and play a doubleheader on Saturday, which they swept, before Fort Wayne took the series finale with a 7-2 victory.
Zach King struggled to find a groove after not allowing any earned runs in his first two starts this season.
Fort Wayne poured on five runs from the starter to put Beloit in a big deficit after just one inning.
King settled down after that, only allowing one more run via a Kervin Pichardo RBI single in the third, but the damage was already done. He finished after 4 2-3 innings and allowed six earned runs on 10 hits. He walked one and had three strikeouts.
Zach Zubia smacked a sac fly in the fourth to prevent a shutout, and Brady Allen’s second homer of the season, a solo bomb to left field, made it 7-2 in the eighth..
Yeuris Jimenez went 1 1-3 innings and allowed an RBI double, but Jorge Merceds and Luarbert Arias each tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.
The Sky Carp offense couldn’t find any momentum, only recording three total hits.
FRIDAY RECAP: Jacob Berry blasted the go-ahead home run in the eighth as the Sky Carp sunk the TinCaps 4-2 in a game that started on Friday and had to be finished on Saturday due to rain.
Fort Wayne jumped out to a 2-0 lead, which held until the seventh when Brady Allen singled home Yiddi Cappe to make it a one-run game.
Tanner Allen singled before Berry, making his first start since April 18 due to an injury, blasted one over the left-field fence. It was the first-round pick’s second home run of the season.
Berry and Jake Thompson led the Sky Carp with two hits.
Edgar Sanchez started the game on Friday and didn’t allow a hit or walk in 1 2-3 innings pitched. Chris Mokma picked things up from the mound on Saturday and allowed two earned runs on five hits in three innings. Tyler Eckberg, Caleb Wurster and Matt Pushard didn’t allow any runs over the final 4 1-3 innings.
SATURDAY RECAP: Beloit jumped on the TinCaps early, scoring three runs in the first on the way to a 5-1 win in the nightcap of a rain-spurred doubleheader.
Berry brought one run across with a groundout and Dalvy Rosario had a two-run single in the first. Tanner Allen, who finished with two hits, had an RBI double in the third to make it 4-0.
Dalvy Rosario finished with three hits. Alex Williams, making his first start since April 20, went four innings and only allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out seven.
Matt Givin and Chandler Jozwiak finished out the last three innings while each allowing just one hit.
TINCAPS 7, SKY CARP 2
Beloit;000;100;010;—2;3;1
Fort Wayne;501;001;00x;—7;14;1
F. WAYNE (ab-r-h-rbi) — Marsee, cf, 5-0-1-1, Castanon, 5-1-2-0, Martorella, lf, 3-1-1-0, Luis, dh, 4-1-1-1, Dunn, 2b, 4-2-3-2, Cummings, 1b, 4-1-3-1, Bender, c, 3-0-0-1, Pichardo, ss, 4-0-1-1, Farmer, rf, 4-1-2-0. Totals: 36-7-14-7.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi) — T. Allen, lf, 5-0-1-0, Watson, ss, 2-0-0-0, Berry, 3b, 4-0-0-0, Zamora, 3b, 0-0-0-0, Cappe, 2b, 4-1-1-0, Allen, rf, 2-1-1-1, Mack, c, 3-0-0-0, Rosario, cf, 3-0-0-0, Zubia, dh, 2-0-0-1, Marinez, 1b, 4-0-0-0. Totals: 29-2-3-2.
E: Berry, Pichardo. CS: Dunn. 2B: Luis, Dunn, Cummings, Farmer, Marsee. 3B: Cummings. HR: Allen. SF: Zubia, Bender.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Beloit, King (L,2-1,4.2-10-6-6-1-3), Jimenez (1.1-2-1-1-0-4), Mercedes (1.0-1-0-0-0-2), Arias (1.0-1-0-0-0-0). FW, Rascon (4.0-2-1-1-4-3), Bergert (W,2-1,3.0-0-0-0-1-3), Thwaits (2.0-1-1-1-0-2).
WP: King. HBP: Mack (by Rascon), Watson (by Bergert). T: 2:278. Att. 4,904.