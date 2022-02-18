MADISON
Federal jurors Thursday found a Beloit man guilty of sex trafficking a minor and adult female and maintaining a drug house in Janesville after a 3.5-day trial.
Cory Hereford, 50, faces maximum penalties of life in prison for sex trafficking a minor, a consecutive mandatory maximum penalty of 10 years for committing a felony involving a minor while a registered sex offender and 20 years for maintain a drug house. His sentencing is scheduled for May 12.
Hereford was indicted in June 2019 on the trafficking and drug charges that occurred between June and December 2017. The indictment alleged that Hereford maintained a drug house at 420 S. Franklin St. in Janesville to sell crack cocaine and heroin.
The case slowly advanced to trial as the defense succeeded in getting two of the counts dismissed. The government brought in Assistant U.S. Attorney Slava Kuperstein from Washington, D.C., to assist.
During that time, codefendant Tonyiel Partee pleaded guilty to recruiting women to work as prostitutes for Hereford. She was sentenced last fall to three years in prison.
Jurors also convicted Hereford of forcing a then 16-year-old girl to work for him as a prostitute. Hereford had been convicted in 1995 of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and that conviction was the basis for his conviction this week for committing felony involving a child while a registered sex offender.
At trial, the government alleged that Hereford had forced women to work as prostitutes by exploiting and manipulating them through their drug addictions.
“He enticed the victims with access to heroin, and in some instances threatened to withhold the heroin to induce withdrawal sickness as a means of compelling the victims to engage in prostitution for his profit.
“In other instances, Hereford threatened physical violence to achieve his criminal ends,” according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison.
Kuperstein told jurors on Monday that Hereford used the internet and social media to attract customers.
Hereford’s attorney, Robert Ruth, acknowledged that his client sold drugs and procured women to engage in prostitution. However, he contested the charges, contending that Hereford didn’t force the girl or adult women to work as prostitutes, as they were willing participants.
Charges were brought after investigations by the Janesville police, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Janesville Police Chief David Moore said he appreciated the investigative assistance from local, state and federal agencies.
“This investigation illustrates the methods that human traffickers use by exploiting our most vulnerable children,” Moore said in statement released Friday. “Contrary to the beliefs of many, these criminals do not abduct these victims on a street corner but cultivate the victims over a lengthy period of time.
“As a community, we need to understand these appalling methods and look out for those in our community that may fall prey to these criminals. We need to learn that when we see suspicious activity, report it to a responsible authority,”
To report suspected human trafficking or to obtain resources for victims, call 888-373-7888; text “BeFree” (233733), or live chat at HumanTraffickingHotline.org. The toll-free phone, SMS text lines, and online chat function are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Help is available in English, Spanish, Creole, or in more than 200 additional languages. The National Hotline is not managed by law enforcement, immigration or an investigative agency. Correspondence with the National Hotline is confidential. Assistance is available and tips remain anonymous.