LOS ANGELES
Cody Bellinger keeps erasing a forgettable regular season.
His latest big swing knocked the Los Angeles Dodgers right back into the National League Championship Series on Tuesday.
Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer and Mookie Betts then lined an RBI double in the Dodgers’ eighth-inning rally, storming back to beat Atlanta 6-5 to cut the Braves’ lead in the series to two games to one.
“It’s hard to remember a bigger hit with what was at stake,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “I’m exhausted now.”
Some of the 51,307 fans had already left when the Dodgers were down to their final five outs and facing the daunting prospect of a 3-0 deficit in the series.
Bellinger swung and missed two pitches down the middle for strikes, going to his knees in the dirt.
“Ball’s coming in hard, some shadows you’re dealing with, so I saw it well and I just tried to barrel it up,” Bellinger said. “Just continue to barrel up the ball and pass the baton.”
Bellinger drove a shoulder-high, 95.6-mph fastball from Luke Jackson into the right-field pavilion, igniting the blue towel-waving crowd and reviving the hopes of the defending World Series champions.
“Sad thing is I would do the same thing again,” Jackson said. “I was trying to throw a fastball up and away. I actually threw it better than I thought I threw it. Out of my hand, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a ball. It’s too high.’ And no, it wasn’t too high. Good player, put a good swing on it and pretty remarkable.”
Chris Taylor singled, stole second and moved to third on pinch-hitter Matt Beaty’s groundout. Betts followed with a double off Jesse Chavez to right-center.
“One of our strong suits is not worrying about what happened yesterday, focusing on right now,” Betts said.
“We can do it, we’re confident,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “There is going to be no residual effects after this game.”
The Dodgers had lost all 83 previous postseason games—in both Los Angeles and Brooklyn—in which they trailed by three or more runs in the eighth inning or later.
The 2019 NL MVP, Bellinger batted a miserable .165 this year with a paltry .240 on-base percentage and 94 strikeouts in 315 at-bats. He helped redeem himself last week with a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning of the decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series against the rival Giants at San Francisco.
“Fresh start,” Bellinger said of the postseason. “At least for me this year it’s a fresh start. You know, a tough regular season but you know, I felt good towards the end of the season, and just try to continue that feel all the way through.”