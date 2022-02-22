Basketball Weekly: By John Barry jbarry@gazettextra.com Feb 22, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kohl Center has not been kind to area boys basketball teams.If you factor in Beloit Memorial and East Troy, area teams are 0-10 at the boys state tournament since the Kohl Center first started hosting the three-day event in 1998.Elkhorn was the last area team to play at state, losing a Division 2 state semifinal game in 2019.Janesville Craig was the last and only city team to play at state at the Kohl Center, losing a Division 1 quarterfinal game in 2003. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale Authorities searching for Beloit woman who has been missing since December Death notices for Feb. 18, 2022 Craig High School teacher Andrea Nickel has experienced both Ukraine, Russia Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form