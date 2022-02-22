The Kohl Center has not been kind to area boys basketball teams.

If you factor in Beloit Memorial and East Troy, area teams are 0-10 at the boys state tournament since the Kohl Center first started hosting the three-day event in 1998.

Elkhorn was the last area team to play at state, losing a Division 2 state semifinal game in 2019.

Janesville Craig was the last and only city team to play at state at the Kohl Center, losing a Division 1 quarterfinal game in 2003.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you