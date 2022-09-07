Monterey Rock Trophy
Pictured is the coveted Monterey Rock trophy, along with the competing schools' helmets, given to the winner of the Janesville Craig vs. Janesville Parker annual football game.

 Submitted photo

It's simply called "The Rock."

And it's the most coveted trophy in town. It signifies one-year of bragging rights for the winner of the annual Janesville Craig vs. Janesville Parker football game.

