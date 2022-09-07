It's simply called "The Rock."
And it's the most coveted trophy in town. It signifies one-year of bragging rights for the winner of the annual Janesville Craig vs. Janesville Parker football game.
Over the years, the rivalry grew so much that the game is now known as "The Battle for the Monterey Rock." And it commences once again Friday night.
Craig owns the all-time series with a 34-21 mark, including last year's 27-23 victory.
Craig has dominated the last decade, winning four straight from 2012-15 and three more in a row from 2017-19.
Adam Bunderson, who starred as a quarterback at Parker and is now the head coach at Craig, said there’s nothing like Parker-Craig week with the pep assemblies, social media trash talk and school spirit that goes along with it.
"I told our kids Monday that this is one game that they will remember 20 years from now," Bunderson said. "I don't necessarily remember every game I played in, but I do remember the times I played against Craig.
"And “Parker vs. Craig is always a big week. Aside from the few years I was in college, I’ve been involved in it since 1996 as a player or coach, and there’s nothing like it."
This year's game takes on special meaning. Parker is the host school and has deemed Friday night as "Salute to Service Night." All active or retired military personnel, police officers, nurses, firefighters, paramedics and EMTS will get in free with a proof of service ID or badge.
"We are excited for another opportunity to compete against our crosstown rivals on a special night," Parker coach Clayton Kreger said.
"Not much needs to be said this week. Everybody knows what's at stake."
Here's a look at the crosstown showdown along with two other area games on tap Friday.
Janesville Craig (2-0-1, 1-0) at Janesville Parker (2-1, 0-1), Big Eight, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium--The city schools are back in the Big Eight Conference where they belong, with both teams eyeing postseason berths.
Craig manhandled Madison West last week and continues to pile up the points behind quarterback Jake Schaffner. The senior is directing a Craig offense that is averaging 25.3 points a game despite playing only one half in the first game of the season.
"I have a lot of respect for Schaffner as a football player, athlete, and a leader," Kreger said. We need to find a way to slow him down. With that having been said, they have many talented weapons on both sides of the ball with Schaffner, Shucha, Schenk, Homan, Ehert, and Olson just to name a few.
"We know we have to be sound and disciplined to stop their offensive attack and move the ball on offense."
Schaffner has rushed for five touchdowns and thrown for three more.
Parker lost a heartbreaker to Madison Memorial in its conference opener last Friday. The Vikings were up 10 late in the first half but could not hold on.
J.J. Douglas continues to be the focal point of the offense for Parker. The junior wideout has three rushing TDs running out of the Wildcat formation and two receiving touchdowns.
"Parker is a good football team," Bunderson said. "Probably as big and strong on the lines as I can remember them being, and they have multiple ways to score quickly. Obviously, J.J. is someone to look out for, but Davis, Brandenburg, Kim, Bryant, etc., are also big threats."
Best guess: Parker 31, Craig 20
Beloit Turner (3-0, 1-0) at Lodi (3-0, 1-0), Capitol, 7 p.m., Friday, at Lodi High School--A pair of unbeatens lock horns in the this early season conference showdown.
The Blue Devils opened up Capitol play by holding off Lakeside Lutheran.
Running back Mson Lane has rushed for 450 yards and seven touchdowns in three games.
The Blue Devils are averaging 34.3 points a game.
Turner won its third straight last Friday despite playing without starting quarterback Sean Fogel, who had thrown seven TD passes the first two games. Fogel is expected back this week.
Best guess: Lodi 35, Turner 13
Wilmot (3-0, 1-0), at Lake Geneva Badger (2-1, 1-0), Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Friday, at Badger High School--The surprising Panthers will try to pull the upset over Southern Lakes powerhouse Badger.
The Panthers welcomed Beloit Memorial to the Southern Lakes with a 42-7 pounding last Friday.
Marco Falletti has rushed for 537 yards and four TDs and is averaging more than nine yards a carry.
Badger blanked Waterford to open the Southern Lakes season last Friday.
The Badgers defense has been stingy, allowing nine points or less in two of three games.
Best guess: Wilmot 20, Badger 14
CRAIG VS. PARKER
1967—Parker 32, Craig 7
1968—Parker 25, Craig 0
1969—Craig 14, Parker 13
1970—Craig 12, Parker 7
1971—Parker 7, Craig 0
1972—Craig 14, Parker 13
1973—Craig 27, Parker 0
1974—Craig 27, Parker 6
1975—Parker 8, Craig 6
1976—Parker 14, Craig 6
1977—Parker 8, Craig 7
1978—Craig 13, Parker 7
1979—Craig 36, Parker 7
1980—Parker 17, Craig 0
1981—Craig 14, Parker 6
1982—Parker 26, Craig 20
1983—Craig 13, Parker 6
1984—Craig 14, Parker 7
1985—Craig 26, Parker 17
1986—Craig 26, Parker 18
1987—Craig 34, Parker 0
1988—Craig 22, Parker 0
1989—Craig 20, Parker 6
1990—Craig 23, Parker 0
1991—Craig 36, Parker 6
1992—Craig 27, Parker 0
1993—Craig 27, Parker 8
1994—Craig 17, Parker 0
1995—Craig 16, Parker 12
1996—Craig 6, Parker 0
1997—Parker 10, Craig 6
1998—Parker 25, Craig 22
1999—Craig 36, Parker 0
2000—Parker 27, Craig 19
2001—Parker 23, Craig 7
2002—Parker 21, Craig 6
2003—Parker 7, Craig 6
2004—Parker 27, Craig 10
2005—Craig 21, Parker 7
2006—Parker 14, Craig 6
2007—Craig 16, Parker 13
2008—Craig 27, Parker 12
2009—Parker 21, Craig 14
2010—Parker 31, Craig 13
2011—Parker 50, Craig 23
2012—Craig 27, Parker 13
2013—Craig 20, Parker 10
2014—Craig 35, Parker 0
2015—Craig 14, Parker 12
2016—Parker 34, Craig 14
2017—Craig 22, Parker 8
2018—Craig 41, Parker 0
2019—Craig 27, Parker 7
2020—Parker 25, Craig 14
2021—Craig 27, Parker 23
All-time series—Craig leads, 34-21.
Longest winning streak—Craig won 14 straight from 1983 to 1996.
Most points scored—Parker scored 50 in a 50-23 win in 2011.
Lowest winning score—Craig 6, Parker 0 in 1996.