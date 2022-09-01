The appetizers have been served. It’s now time for the main course.
The nonconference season is over. For the majority of area teams, conference play begins this week.
Beginning with tonight’s Southern Lakes Conference opener between Burlington and Elkhorn, every area team except Parkview/Albany starts playing meaningful games. The Vikings don’t open SWAL play until next week.
For Janesville Parker, Beloit Turner, Clinton, Elkhorn and Brodhead/Juda, starting 2-0 is a great confidence booster but means nothing in the big picture. What you do during the conference season is the sole determining factor in whether a team makes the WIAA postseason or not.
Janesville Craig, which is 1-0-1 this season, finished 3-7 overall last season but made the playoffs thanks to a 3-4 Badger Large Conference record. The 0-2 start last season did not factor into the Cougars’ postseason selection.
This weekend’s slate of games also brings about new conference homes for several area teams.
Craig and Parker return to the Big Eight Conference for the first time since 2018, while longtime Big Eight member Beloit Memorial moves to the Southern Lakes.
Delavan-Darien moves from the Southern Lakes to the Rock Valley.
We’ve got seven weeks to sort out the playoff pretenders and contenders. Let the fun begin.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap for this week.
Madison West (0-2, 0-0) at Janesville Craig (1-0-1, 0-0), Big Eight, 7 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium—Two teams headed in opposite directions meet in the conference opener.
West has been woeful in its first two games. The Regents have been outscored 75-10 in their two losses and have less than 300 yards of total offense in two games.
“West really struggled the first two weeks against Wauwatosa West and Sun Prairie West,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “But they’ve got a big back and a couple of wideouts that get downfield quick.
“As long as we don’t beat ourselves, I like our chances.”
Craig ran roughshod over Delavan-Darien in last Friday’s 27-6 nonconference win. The Cougars have rushed for 318 yards in a game and a half and are averaging 5.0 yards per carry.
Senior quarterback Jake Schaffner has rushed for four touchdowns and thrown for another.
“It was a good all-around game for us last Friday,” Bunderson said. “Our offense and defense improved from Week 1, and special teams did a better job, too.”
Best guess: Craig 41, West 6
Janesville Parker (2-0, 0-0) at Madison Memorial (2-0, 0-0), Big Eight, 7 p.m, Friday, at Mansfield Stadium—The only Big Eight game this week that figures to be close.
Memorial has impressed early on. The Spartans picked up decisive nonconference wins over Kenosha Tremper and Waukesha West to start the season and are averaging 34.5 points a game.
Quarterback Charlie Erlandson has thrown for 429 yards and six touchdowns. Wide receiver Mekai Ward has nine receptions for 264 yards and four touchdowns in two games and is averaging 29.3 yards a catch.
“Conference play starts on the road against one of the toughest teams we’ll face all season,” Parker coach Clayton Kreger said. “We have a lot to clean up if we’re going to compete in a conference as good as the Big Eight.”
Parker has started 2-0 for the first time since 2011, and J.J. Douglas is a big reason why. The junior standout has four touchdowns in two games, and was nearly unstoppable last week against Milton running the Wildcat offense.
“We have had too many penalties, turnovers, and missed assignments that need to be fixed,” Kreger said. “So, we challenged our guys to pick up the intensity in practice all week while focusing on their fundamentals.”
Best guess: Memorial 27, Parker 14
Edgerton (0-2, 0-0) at Evansville (0-2, 0-0, Rock Valley, 7 p.m., Friday, at Evansville High School—This storied, longtime rivalry kicks off the conference season.
Points have been hard to come by for the Crimson Tide as they’ve manged only 20 points in two games.
Evansville played Reedsburg close before losing its season opener but saw former Rock Valley rival Brodhead/Juda pull away for a decisive 41-6 victory last week.
Quarterback Bennett Keller has thrown for 228 yards and two touchdowns in two games.
Best guess: Evansville 20, Edgerton 7
Area game tonight
SOUTHERN LAKES
Burlington at Elkhorn
Area games Friday
BIG EIGHT
Madison West at Janesville Craig
Janesville Parker at Madison Memorial
ROCK VALLEY
Edgerton at Evansville
Jefferson at Whitewater
Delavan-Darien at East Troy
BADGER LARGE
Milton at Oregon
SWC
Brodhead/Juda at Richland Center
SOUTHERN LAKES
Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford
EASTERN SUBURBAN
Dodgeland at Clinton
CAPITOL
Walworth Big Foot at Columbus
New Glarus/Monticello at Turner
NONCONFERENCE
Parkview/Albany at River Ridge