Wisconsin coach Greg Gard believes his players maximized their four-game exhibition tour through France.
“I think these trips are as valuable off the court as they are on the court because of the chemistry,” he said. “I think it started to develop.
“You go to a foreign country and you have to function out of your comfort zone. Just watching the guys off the court, hang together and talk and experience those things together.
“It can only help your chemistry, and if you want to have a good team you better have good chemistry. I think last year’s team was a great example.”
More:Wisconsin men's basketball could face Virginia and Tony Bennett in the Fort Myers Tip-off in 2023
UW went 4-0 on the tour, which included stops in Paris, Lyon and Nice.
During the open recruiting period in July, Gard talked with former Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy, who took the Aggies to Italy and Greece in 2015. Heeding Kennedy’s suggestion, Gard changed his starting lineups from game to game and subbed in units of five.
The goal was to give everyone playing time and the result was that the players, according to Gard, averaged between 14 to 21 minutes per game.
“Thank goodness I did that,” Gard said. “It forced me to play a lot of guys. You kept your proven guys fresh and gave other guys a lot of opportunities.”
Jahcobi Neath, who is still recovering from offseason knee surgery, was the only player who did not play.
“He was close, but we didn’t want to rush it,” said Gard, who expects Neath will be ready for full workouts by the end of September. “We need him in the regular season.”
Gard and his assistants know what they can expect from veterans Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn.
They learned a great deal about several other less experienced players, including freshman Connor Essegian and transfers Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee.
Connor Essegian
“Unassuming, skinny freshman,” Gard said. “But man could he find the basket. And the defense got better as time went on. I think he has an understanding of how important that end of the floor is.
“He has to get stronger, but I think he garnered a boatload of confidence really fast, faster than I thought a freshman would adapt."
Max Klesmit
“Max played like he has been playing with us for three years," Gard said. "He has an edge to him, a toughness about him, that fits right in."
Kamari McGee
McGee, expected to be the No. 2 point guard behind Hepburn, has all the requisite physical tools but must make better decisions with the ball.
“I thought his decision-making got better as time went on," Gard said. "He got a better feel for what he can do and what we don’t like.”
Jordan Davis
Davis, a junior guard who is expected to be a regular contributor this season, made plays on both ends of the court.
“The one thing that stands out with Jordan is how his confidence grew and grew,” Gard said. “You would hope that would happen, but it doesn’t guarantee it.
“He is not where he needs to be, either. But I saw him get more and more aggressive.”
Markus Ilver
Gard believes three forwards who should play – Ilver, Chris Hodges and Carter Gilmore – flashed during the trip.
Ilver played a total of 29 minutes in eight games as a freshman. He showed the ability to score in France but his No. 1 contribution was rebounding and he made strides defensively.
“He led us in rebounding,” Gard said. “I felt he had a level of confidence about him that I saw early in (practice) last year.
“He is starting to understand the value of every possession and how we have to take care of the ball. I think he has cleaned up a lot of that.
“He knows how to play. The offense was never a question. It was: ‘You’ve got to do it on the other end and you’ve got to do it every play.’”
Chris Hodges
Hodges did not play as a senior in high school because of COVID-19 concerns and redshirted last season. He is expected to provide a physical presence on the glass and back up Crowl.
“I thought the game was fast for him early but I thought he adapted,” Gard said. “And like all younger big guys, his head sometimes gets spinning in ball-screens. That is normal. Everybody that has been in that position has experienced that.
“But he knows who he is. He stays in his lane. Doesn’t try to do something he’s not capable of. He rarely turns it over. He is really secure with the ball. He rebounds well. He has gotten more physical.”
Carter Gilmore
Gilmore averaged 7.9 minutes per game last season and played in 22 games.
“I thought Gilmore really played physical,” Gard said. “He has gotten bigger and stronger. He is finding his role, how he has to be that rough-and-tumble, junkyard-dog type.”
Overall, Gard was pleased with the team’s willingness and ability to pass the ball to find open shooters and improvement defensively from one game to the next.
“At the end of the day it was about what is going to be coming down the road,” he said. “And the only way we were going to get better was that we had to maximize the experiences we had.”