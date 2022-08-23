Greg Gard

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was pleased with the way his team played in its recent 4-game exhibition tour of France.

 Associated Press

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard believes his players maximized their four-game exhibition tour through France.

“I think these trips are as valuable off the court as they are on the court because of the chemistry,” he said. “I think it started to develop.

