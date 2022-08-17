Shortly after Wisconsin concluded its 11th of 16 scheduled camp practices, Paul Chryst was asked to assess the development of the passing game and the quarterbacks.
Chryst had just watched as both Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf made several impressive throws Monday on the grass field north of Camp Randall Stadium.
Yet Chryst also saw both quarterbacks mix in too many missed chances, either errant throws or balls forced into coverage that resulted in deflections or interceptions.
“I think there’s times when you feel like we are making progress,” Chryst said. “And there’s times when we’ve got to take advantage of this camp because it’s not where we want to be.”
Mertz’s best throw was a touchdown pass to wide receiver Markus Allen during a red-zone drill. Mertz threw the ball with touch and the ball settled into the arms of Allen in the back of the end zone.
Wolf’s best throw was a deep pass down the sideline to wide receiver Keontez Lewis, who was blanketed by a defender. Lewis made the catch despite the tight coverage, just across the goal line.
However, both Mertz and Wolf forced passes that should have been directed elsewhere. One throw by Wolf resulted in an end zone interception in the red-zone segment.
“There’s moments,” Chryst reiterated, “but we’re not where we want to be yet.”
Tanor Bortolini, Logan Brown leave practice early
Tanor Bortolini, who has been working as the No. 2 center and No. 2 right guard, appeared to suffer a right leg injury and had to be helped off the field. His injury is being evaluated.
Offensive line coach Bob Bostad, looking to build depth at center, has been working Joe Tippmann, Bortolini and Dylan Barrett at that critical position.
The loss of Bortolini for an extended period of time would be significant.
“Bort is a really good football player,” Chryst said.
Trey Wedig, who has gotten work at right guard and right tackle, worked briefly after practice Monday snapping to the quarterbacks.
UW’s No. 1 line Monday, from left to right: Jack Nelson, Tyler Beach, Tippmann, Michael Furtney and Riley Mahlman.
Logan Brown was at right tackle on the No. 2 line before leaving with two members of the training staff. It is unclear whether Brown was injured or struggling because of his ongoing battle with diabetes.
Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo appear healthy
With Braelon Allen held out of practice Monday because of an apparent leg injury, Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo were the top two tailback options.
Mellusi, coming off a torn ACL suffered last season at Rutgers, continued to run well. He broke into the open field against the No. 2 defense for what would have been a touchdown run of about 50 yards.
“Credit to him and really everyone (involved) in those processes of coming back,” Chryst said. “A lot of people involved in that.
“It seems to be a good schedule for him right now and when he goes he is going (hard). … I love his approach and it has been – knock on wood – to this point it has been going well.”
Guerendo lwas a more effective runner between the tackles last season than he had been. However, his season ended when he suffered a Lisfranc injury in his left foot during warmups at Illinois. Like Mellusi, Guerendo appears fully recovered.
“Isaac is more than just a speed guy,” Chryst said. “Last year he was truly feeling and understanding the position. It seems like it has been smooth for him coming back.”