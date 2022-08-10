MADISON
Dean Engram’s versatility allowed him to develop into a consistent contributor for Wisconsin in two phases last season – defense and special teams.
Engram served as UW’s third cornerback and primary punt returner and rotated in on other special teams units as needed.
The redshirt junior appears capable of doing the same in 2022, with a twist.
Engram has made a smooth transition from cornerback to wide receiver, a move made in the spring, and appears headed to returning punts again this season and could be one of the gunners on punt coverage.
“Anything I can do to help this team is what my role is,” Engram said after practice Tuesday. “If I’m going down as a ‘sky’ gunner, get it down. If I’ve got to make a big (tackle) on a returner, go get it. On offense? Go get it.
“Any phase of the game, I want to be dedicated and committed to helping this team.”
Engram played defensive back and wide receiver in high school, though he received more recognition as a defender.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder ran crisp routes and caught the ball consistently in the spring and has done the same in the two camp practices open to reporters.
“It is pretty cool to watch him work,” wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted said recently. “He is learning little things … alignment. … But you can see his natural ability. The quickness. The hands. The fluidity that he brings to the table.”
Engram appears to be an ideal slot receiver, though he has lined up in different spots since making the move from cornerback.
“I’m comfortable all over the field,” he said. “Inside, outside, over the middle.”
“It is football to me. The objective doesn’t change. You are trying to beat a guy to get the ball.”
During UW’s 15 practices in the spring, Engram worked on learning the offense and reacquainting himself with the technical aspects of being a receiver.
During the summer he focused on more efficient transitions in and out of his breaks, accelerating to gain separation from defenders and getting cleaner releases against tight coverage at the line of scrimmage.
“The only thing that is different is the approach. As an offensive guy you have to watch the defense and see how they rotate. You can’t let them dictate your route.
“When I was on defense I was trying to dictate what they do.”
Engram believes he will be able to use his experience as a cornerback to steal clues from a defender.
“I’m going to be able to put myself in that DB’s (mind) and know what he is trying to do,” he said. “Read the defense. Know the defense. See what the defense is doing. My knowledge of our defense – three years in our scheme – is as good as anybody’s. I like to think that I’ll be able to use that.”
Engram’s primary role on special teams last season was returning punts. He averaged just 5.1 yards per return, with a long return of 20 yards.
UW worked on downing sky punts during practice on Monday and Engram made a terrific play to down the ball inside the 5.
“Great punt by Andy,” he said, referring to Andy Vujnovich.
Head coach Paul Chryst likes what he has seen so far from Engram.
“Dean was able to contribute on (special) teams last year,” Chryst said, “and honestly, I think that whole position (group) has got to be a bigger contributor to special teams.
“And I do think that … he’s certainly put himself in position to get a lot of reps to where he can compete offensively.”