Steven Crowl

University of Wisconsin center Steven Crowl, seen here dunking in a win over UW-Green Bay last season, helped lead the Badgers to a 4-0 record as the team wrapped up its exhibition tour of France with a an 85-69 victory over Azurea Club in Nice, France on Monday.

 Associated Press

Greg Gard’s players certainly will face more talented basketball teams than they did during Wisconsin’s four-game exhibition tour in France.

Yet Gard had to be at least mildly encouraged by some of what he saw during the tour, which ended Monday in Nice with UW recording an 85-69 victory over Azurea Club.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you