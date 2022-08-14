MADISON
As Wisconsin was in the midst of a 49-11 victory over Michigan in November 2020, the ABC television announcing crew of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit speculated about the possibility that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard might one day leave Madison.
“I’m not trying to push him out,” Herbstreit said during the broadcast. “He’s one of those coordinators a lot of people are going to want to talk to.”
Less than three months later, Leonhard was a candidate to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator.
Leonhard eventually chose to stay in Madison, as he had said no thanks to overtures from several marquee college programs earlier in his career.
UW’s defensive players understand the nature of the coaching business. They see coaches come and go. Yet, they aren’t surprised Leonhard is entering his sixth season as UW’s defensive coordinator and seventh overall on Paul Chryst’s staff.
More important, their appreciation for Leonhard’s loyalty knows no bounds.
“In order to turn down all that money and come back here, you’ve got to love us,” senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton said. “You’ve got to have love for the team you’re at. He does. He don’t have to do this. He don’t have to be here.
“So being able to be with him for four years and kind of pick his brain and help me take my step to the next level, I appreciate him for that. And if he ever leaves, whoever gets their hands on him is going to be blessed. He is so awesome. He is the dude, for real.
“He loves Wisconsin. He loves us. I respect him for that.”
Nick Herbig is preparing for his third season at UW under outside linebackers coach Bobby April and Leonhard.
Herbig wondered whether Leonhard would leave before he finished playing at UW. He is ecstatic to see Leonhard back on the sideline.
“That guy is the best defensive coordinator in the country,” Herbig said. “He’ll probably be a head coach some day. I mean, I can’t believe he didn’t leave. I’m so glad he didn’t, though, because I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else. Every day I’m thankful he is my coach."
Why does Herbig consider Leonhard the best defensive coordinator in America?
"At the end of the day men lie, women lie but numbers don’t,” he said.
Under Leonhard, the Badgers have finished in the top five nationally in total defense and in the top 10 in scoring defense four times.
In the last five seasons, UW is third in points allowed (17.3 per game), first in total yards allowed (284.8), first in pass-efficiency defense (110.5 rating), first in third-down defense (30.5% conversion rate) and third in rushing defense (103.4 yards per game).
Last season Wisconsin held foes to 239.1 yards per game, the No. 3 mark in program history and the lowest total at UW since 1954. That defense allowed an average of 231.0 yards per game in a nine-game schedule.
“If you look at the numbers,” Herbig said, “coach Leonhard is the best. He has been doing it since he has been the DC. That just goes to show what type of coach he is.
“We didn’t have the same defense every year. Different faces, different names and somehow we’re still up there. Obviously, he has something to do with that.”
Sophomore safety Hunter Wohler, a graduate of Muskego High School, came to UW in large part because of Leonhard.
“I was excited, obviously,” he said of Leonhard’s decision to remain in Madison despite the Packers’ interest. “Getting to learn from one of the best — probably the best safety at Wisconsin — and one of the smartest football players to ever play. He had to figure his own way out, being a walk-on and always being doubted.
“Being able to learn from him and talk to him about football and life. … He is a great person. It is a blessing to have him here, to have him still stick around. I love him and thank him for that.”
Was Wohler surprised?
“I’m a little surprised, but that says a lot about who he is and the values he has,” Wohler said. “It’s not all about being the big under-the-lights guy. He just likes to handle business and be around the guys. He knows he is making a difference here with everyone, turning boys into men.
“So, I can’t say that I am (that) surprised because I know the type of person he is and I’m just very grateful he is still around with us.”
Leonhard is the third defensive coordinator to work for Chryst since he returned to UW in 2015.
Chryst retained Dave Aranda from Gary Andersen’s staff, but Aranda left for LSU after the 2015 season. Chryst brought in Justin Wilcox, who led the unit in 2016 before leaving to take over the California program.
Leonhard joined the UW staff in 2016 as the secondary coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator after Wilcox left.
Like Leonhard, Chryst had offers to leave when he was UW’s offensive coordinator (2005-2011). He ultimately left after the 2011 season to become head coach at Pittsburgh.
“I lived a similar deal and there is a lot that goes into it,” Chryst said. “If it is just about the profession, then people will make some choices. So, it is all what is best for the individual.
“Am I grateful he is here? Yes. Surprised? No. And not surprised he has had a lot of opportunities and will continue to.”