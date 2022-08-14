Jim Leonhard

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard chose to continue coaching at his alma mater rather than take a more lucrative coaching job elsewhere.

 Associated Press

MADISON

As Wisconsin was in the midst of a 49-11 victory over Michigan in November 2020, the ABC television announcing crew of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit speculated about the possibility that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard might one day leave Madison.

