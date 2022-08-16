Nick Herbig is the undisputed leader of Wisconsin’s outside linebackers.
Herbig is the unit’s most experienced performer, with 20 starts in his first two seasons.
The Kauai, Hawaii native led UW in sacks last season (nine), led all UW linebackers in passes broken up (four) and finished second on the team in tackles for loss (14½) and third in total tackles (64).
So why might Herbig get a few more breaks during games in 2022?
Because outside linebackers coach Bobby April thinks he has enough playmakers to rest Herbig during a series and keep him fresher for critical third-down plays.
“Last year I felt like I had to keep him in there when he needed a breather, when he needed to catch his breath on maybe second down,” April said. “Now I can spell him a little more.”
Noah Burks was the starter opposite Herbig last season. Burks finished with 4½ sacks, 8½ tackles for loss and 43 total tackles in his final season at UW.
The rest of the outside linebackers, led by C.J. Goetz, combined for two sacks, 4½ tackles for loss and 26 total tackles. Goetz had both sacks, 3½ of the tackles for loss and 18 of the total tackles.
Based on the developments in the spring and so far in camp, April has at least five outside linebackers capable of contributing.
They are: Herbig and Goetz, who generally have been on the No. 1 defense; Darryl Peterson; Kaden Johnson; and T.J. Bollers.
“I do like the ability to plug and play some guys, take some reps off Nick and get some young guys more reps,” April said. “In the spring, Nick didn’t practice much. So, the young guys stepped up and proved that they are dependable. We can count on them.”
Peterson got work at both the field (wide side) and boundary (short side) positions in the spring, but April has kept him at the boundary in camp so he can battle Goetz.
The 6-foot-1, 244-pound Peterson got some work with the No. 1 defense Monday. Like Goetz, he appears to be stout against the run and is a violent hitter.
Kaden Johnson is among the players who have stepped up in a competitive outside linebacker group for UW.
Both Johnson and Bollers are battling to fill in behind Herbig on the field side.
Johnson’s development has allowed April to keep Peterson on the boundary side of the formation and let him focus on learning that position.
“Kaden has done a great job,” April said.
Bollers, 6-2 and 251, dropped about 10 pounds after the end of last season. The reduction in bulk allowed him to be a more explosive pass-rusher in the spring. He has shown that ability in camp but will have to battle Herbig and Johnson to get on the field.
“We do have a very deep room,” Bollers said, “and have a lot of great players and everybody brings a (different) set of skills to the table.
“I feel like as long as everyone is staying consistent and staying healthy, with the depth that we have, playing time is up in the air right now.”
April said during spring practice that the depth at outside linebacker is better than he has seen since joining the staff in 2018.
Head coach Paul Chryst believes that unit should play a critical role in the success of the defense this season.
“I’ve loved what Bobby has done with that group,” he said. “Nick is the leader of that group. But there is a great approach and work ethic and love of the game in that room.
“They will push. There is never an off day for them. Each guy is getting better. C.J. has been around the longest and you still see him getting better.
“It’s a fun group to be around. It’s a fun group to watch. They give this team a lot of energy.”