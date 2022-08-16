Iowa Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered during the first half of their game last season. Herbig is one of the top-rated outside linebackers in the country.

 Associated Press

Nick Herbig is the undisputed leader of Wisconsin’s outside linebackers.

Herbig is the unit’s most experienced performer, with 20 starts in his first two seasons.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you