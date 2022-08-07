Wisconsin inside linebacker Jordan Turner met the new inside linebackers coach and immediately knew he’d be OK. Not that Turner was concerned, but he had a different position coach every year in high school, and now he’s playing for his third different inside linebackers coach in as many years at the University of Wisconsin. The starting Turner is nothing if not adaptable.
But it was still reassuring to find new ILB coach Mark D’Onofrio so relatable on early meetings and first impressions.
“He really cares about us: football, academic. ‘How’s the family going?’” said Turner. “He met my family when he was just chatting to me. I liked seeing that from my coach.”
Funny enough, Wisconsin redshirt freshman right tackle Nolan Rucci already knew this, first hand. Rucci’s father, Todd, played with D’Onofrio at Penn State back in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“My dad, when he heard that he got hired here, is probably more excited than anyone on the team,” said Rucci. “My dad talks about Penn State was a lot like Wisconsin as it is now, a hard nosed, hand-in-the dirt football team.
“It was really cool catching up with him because we probably hadn’t seen him since we were really young, when used to go to alumni stuff at Penn State. My dad’s super pumped. He can’t wait to get out and watch the games.”
D’Onofrio’s story is pretty unusual, actually; the 53-year-old’s 20-plus-year-coaching career was put on ice for the last three years after he was fired from Houston at the end of the 2018 season. He was then out of coaching, except for his son’s eighth grade youth football squad.
But he started putting out feelers this year to get back in to coaching, and D’Onofrio’s availability ultimately led to the even more unusual circumstances that brought D’Onofrio to Madison. Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst needed to fill the vacancy left by Bill Sheridan, who coached UW’s inside linebackers through the spring before suddenly resigning last month after a report cited that he violated NCAA rules during his time at Air Force. Chryst didn’t want to, in June, poach the staff of another program.
But before we can get in to D’Onofrio’s gap years in coaching and understand what this new job means to him, it seems best to go back to the renaissance of Wisconsin football—the other one, that began two years earlier—in Green Bay.
The year was 1992. The Green Bay Packers were the NFL’s northern outpost that no one (really) wanted to play for. But Packers meritorious president Bob Harlan had hired Ron Wolf as general manager, who hired Mike Holmgren as coach and Wolf saw potential in Titletown. D’Onofrio, a star linebacker and team captain out of mighty Penn State, became part of Wolf’s grand plan.
Wolf’s first draft in 1992 yielded five starters, including two All-Pros, “that helped upgrade a roster from a woeful 4-12 team the season before under head coach Lindy Infante,” wrote Martin Hendricks in Packer Plus. D’Onofrio was taken 34th overall as a second-round draft pick was named a starter by Holmgren.
But in the second regular-season game at Tampa Bay, a 31-3 Packers loss, D’Onofrio suffered a devastating hamstring injury.
“D’Onofrio was a tough player who liked to hurt people, but he was delayed due to contract issues,” Wolf told Hendricks in 2015. “He started for us and played well in Tampa, but then got hurt. We got on the airplane and didn’t know his career was over. So our No. 2 pick was down the chute.”
“It’s a long story. I was unable to compete at the level that I needed to, and after the repair and a couple of surgeries,” said D’Onofrio. “It was pretty severe. And it wasn’t something that was diagnosed immediately.”
An injury like that can wreak havoc on a player’s psyche. It can also lead to other opportunities.
“It was about as adverse as it gets for somebody who has worked their whole life to get to that point,” said D’Onofrio. “Eventually you look at it from the perspective of hey, I wouldn’t have the kids that I have, I wouldn’t be married to the woman I’m married to; I wouldn’t maybe have had the coaching career, right? Maybe I wouldn’t have gotten into coaching and been able to affect all the lives I believe that I’ve been able to affect.
“Certainly, initially in the first few years, coming off of that, were the hardest years, but really as you get further and further away from it, you kind of just look at it and say: this is the path that I was supposed to take and this is what I’m supposed to be.”
D’Onofrio had his first coaching gig, at St. Peter’s in 1999. And that led to college stints with Georgia, Virginia, Temple, Miami and Houston, as defensive coordinator. He maintained some ties to Green Bay as well.
“John Dorsey was actually a scout that was responsible for scouting me,” said D’Onofrio, of the longtime Packers personnel staffer who has served as GM in the NFL. “I’d kept in touch with him over the years I was coaching college football. He was always one to reach out and talk about whatever players he was interested in.”
When D’Onofrio was let go in 2018, he coached youth sports—eighth grade—to support his kids. But this year, with his oldest in college and his youngest in high school, D’Onofrio started asking around about jobs.
“I was getting to the point where I was kind of looking for an opportunity but I was looking for the right opportunity,” said D’Onofrio. “I have a high school-aged son and I was looking for one that felt like was going to be long lasting. And not jump around year to year.”
There may be some catching up for D’Onofrio, but the Badgers have a massive coaching staff and supremely capable defensive coordinator in Jim Leonhard to help with that. So D’Onofrio is free to bring a fresh perspective, a perspective of gratitude—that can boost everyone.
Leonhard said he’s eager to learn more from D’Onofrio, and Chryst said the same.
“I love it when you get someone with a whole other set of background and experiences,” said Chryst. “I know what we’ve done here; how can we be better in another way?
“For him it’s a different assignment. He’s been a coordinator for so many years. He’s had a great experience in special teams. And I think one of the one of the characteristics that drew us to Mark was: he does have experienced coordinating and so therefore he knows probably how to be a better assistant for a coordinator.”
You know what’s funny, coming back to the Big Ten is kind of a homecoming for D’Onofrio. The Nittany Lions were an independent school in his day, but the proposal to join the Big Ten was in the works, and as a senior in 1991, D’Onofrio went to the Big Ten media day as a player to represent the school.
And now he hopes to shape the position that is expected to be active and productive for the Badgers this year, bringing his expectations very much in what he called “tried and true” standards that worked for his own development as well as the development of his players over two decades.
“I want to be physical,” said D’Onofrio. “I want us to be able to beat blocks. When everything’s perfect and no one has blocked and you get a chance to make a tackle for loss, those are the plays that you’re expected to make, It’s like making a layup.
“But the guys who can beat blocks consistently make opportunities for themselves and create those extra two to three to four tackles a game. That’s a trait that’s kind of one of my non-negotiables: being physical and being able to beat blocks.”