MADISON
No Wisconsin football player or coach is claiming the 2021 team has arrived and is ready to take on any team in the Big Ten.
Yet after starting 0-2 in the Big Ten and 1-3 overall, it appears the Badgers have regained their footing a bit as they resume league play this week.
“I knew who we were,” safety Scott Nelson said when asked about the early losses. “We had some tough weeks where we had to look in the mirror and (ask): ‘Are we really who we think we are?’
“But I think we’ve responded well.”
Again, Nelson isn’t predicting greatness. Rather he is noting the vibe in the locker room is different as UW (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) prepares to face Purdue (4-2, 2-1) at 2 p.m. (Central) Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
Remember UW was 0-2 in the league after losing at home to Penn State and Michigan. The 38-17 loss to Michigan left UW at 1-3 overall.
Victories over Illinois and Army have followed and the Badgers got help in their quest to get back into the Big Ten West Division race when Purdue took down then-No. 2 Iowa, 24-7, Saturday in Iowa City.
“Anything can happen,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “The Big Ten is wide open on the west side.”
UW hosts the Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) on Oct. 30.
“That’s huge,” Nelson said. “But if we don’t do what we need to do this week and each of the next weeks, it doesn’t really matter.
“We can get all the help in the world but if we throw it away looking too far ahead, it’s all for nothing.
“Really just trying to lock in on Purdue.”
That last statement was, not surprisingly, a consistent theme among the UW players.
“Obviously, that helps us,” linebacker Leo Chenal said when asked about Iowa’s loss. “But we’re just focused on Purdue right now.”
The Boilermakers showed how quickly fortunes can change.
Purdue hosted Minnesota on Oct. 2, the same day UW hosted Michigan.
The Badgers lost by 21 points to the Wolverines; Purdue lost by seven to Minnesota.
Purdue got a week off to prepare for the trip to Iowa.
“These guys have worked really hard for two weeks,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said after the Boilermakers dominated Iowa.
“When you come off a bye week and you lose, it’s never very fun, especially for the head coach, (assistants) and players.
“You’ve got to either dig down and find ways to get better and use that loss as fuel or you let it get you down. So really the theme for two weeks was: Let’s find ways to improve.”
Brohm’s defense limited Iowa to 76 yards rushing, sacked Spencer Petras four times and intercepted four of his passes.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 30 of 40 passes for 375 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked just one time.
Wide receiver David Bell torched Iowa’s secondary with 11 catches on 12 targets for 240 yards and a touchdown.
“It definitely lights a fire in everybody’s behinds,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said of Purdue’s victory over Iowa. “You have an opportunity. That is what you want.”
After UW suffered double-digit losses to Notre Dame and Michigan, safety Collin Wilder felt compelled to talk about the need to apologize to alums and make sure the locker room remained unified.
“We talked about this a couple weeks ago, keeping the team close and not splitting up,” Wilder said after the victory over Army. “I think you are seeing the results of us not splitting up. …
“It always feels better when you win. Obviously, there are things to clean up. There are certain plays I think we all wish we could get back in that game.
“I still don’t think we’re playing our best ball. … There’s better ways to execute in all phases. … That is just the reality right now. We’re not playing our best ball.
“But we are finding a way to win and that is something I am really proud of. And at the end of the day that is all that matters, winning the game.”