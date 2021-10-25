MADISON
Not that anyone in the Wisconsin locker room needed a reminder, but UW’s 17-point victory over Purdue reaffirmed the importance of winning the turnover battle.
The Badgers entered Saturday’s Big Ten West Division game with a minus-11 turnover margin—four takeaways and 15 turnovers.
Eleven of those turnovers came in losses to Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan.
UW suffered two turnovers in the victory over Purdue—fumbles by quarterback Graham Mertz and tailback Braelon Allen—but the defense recorded five takeaways after having only four in the first six games combined.
“The first one gets everybody going,” said cornerback Caesar Williams, who had one of UW’s three interceptions. “Once we get one, it gets everybody going.
“The emphasis was do it again, do it again, do it again.”
UW’s offense capitalized on only three of turnovers, for a combined 13 points, but Purdue’s offense never established rhythm and managed just one scoring drive on 12 possessions.
Remember that just one week earlier, Purdue forced four turnovers in a 24-7 victory at then-No. 2 Iowa. The Boilermakers didn’t score off the turnovers—all interceptions—but all four takeaways came inside the Purdue 40 and stymied Iowa’s offense.
“Everybody was flying around to the ball,” said safety Collin Wilder, who intercepted one pass and recorded a forced fumble/fumble recovery. “I was so proud of our defense.”
Consider how losing the turnover battle hurt UW in its three losses.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions had three takeaways; UW had none.
Two of UW’s turnovers came in the red zone, a fumble by Mertz on a botched handoff and an interception.
Notre Dame: The Irish had five takeaways; UW had one.
The Irish returned two of the four interceptions for touchdowns and turned a fumble by Mertz into a 46-yard touchdown drive—all in the final quarter.
Michigan: The Wolverines had three takeaways; UW had one.
Michigan turned the three turnovers, including two by backup quarterback Chase Wolf, into 13 points.
UW’s combined turnover margin in the losses was minus-nine.
Don’t be surprised if turnovers play a key role Saturday when UW (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) hosts No. 9 Iowa (6-1, 3-1).
“Stops are great,” Wilder said. “Don’t get me wrong. But you need more than stops in order to win ball games. Turnover margin is huge.
“So regardless of what happens on the other side of the ball, we still control what we do.“
The Hawkeyes have intercepted 16 passes and have a plus-12 turnover margin (21 takeaways, nine turnovers).
Purdue used a simple formula to take the ball away from the Hawkeyes. The Boilermakers contained Iowa’s ground game and then harassed quarterback Spencer Petras (four sacks, four interceptions).
UW used that formula against the Boilermakers.
Purdue tailbacks gained a combined 21 yards on 11 carries and UW recorded six sacks, four against starter Aidan O’Connell and two against backup Jack Plummer.
Linebacker Jack Sanborn and head coach Paul Chryst agreed the secondary covered well, giving the linemen and linebackers time to apply pressure.
“We knew that they were going to want to make those quick reads and get the ball out early,” Sanborn said. “We were really trying to get them off that first read. Don’t make it so easy.
“Then when they’ve got to go to that second read or that third read, that is when the pressure has got to hit.”
Leo Chenal had 3½ sacks, Noah Burks and Isaiah Mullens had one apiece, and Sanborn had one-half sack.
“It seemed like guys were getting after it,” Chryst said. “Early in the game, we had them. It always takes a toll. And again, those come from a couple things. It is good coverage in the back end and it’s guys working up front. It is a number of guys doing the work.”