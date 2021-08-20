As the season opener against Penn State draws closer, Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown continues to evaluate his options at tailback.
Will Brown rely heavily on Jalen Berger, who is UW’s leading returning rusher but played in only four games as a freshman last season and has just 60 college carries?
Will Brown rely heavily on Chez Mellusi, who put up impressive numbers as a reserve in two seasons at Clemson?
Will Brown rely heavily on Isaac Guerendo, who missed the final six games last season after suffering a hamstring injury in the opener but who might be the fastest back on the roster?
Or, will Brown surprise everyone and turn to 17-year-old freshman Braelon Allen, a player he acknowledges is oozing with physical ability but is making mistakes typical of most freshmen?
Brown, who coached running backs for 11 seasons in the NFL before coming to UW, made it clear after a recent practice he doesn’t care who earns the bulk of the carries.
“I’ve had a lot of guys,” he said, “and my philosophy is: Whoever is hot stays in the game and runs.
“It is not favoritism. But if that guy is hot, I’m going with him.
“That is how I go. Whether it is Jalen or Chez or whoever it is, I’m running with that hot hand.”
Based on the practices that have been open to reporters since camp opened Aug. 6, all four tailbacks appear capable of contributing to UW’s ground game.
Yet no single tailback has emerged as a potential workhorse capable of carrying the group if needed.
Berger, 6-foot and 203 pounds, and Mellusi, 5-11 and 204, appear capable of generating chunk plays if they get into the open field.
But can they handle the pounding that will come between the tackles? Mellusi ran between the tackles at Clemson, albeit often against tired defenses, and has been willing to lower his head and absorb contact so far in camp.