MADISON
On those days practices were open to reporters during Wisconsin’s preseason camp in August, it was not surprising to see No. 15 in a white jersey always around the football.
Reserve safety John Torchio made big plays time after time in camp, whether he was helping to stone a running back near the line of scrimmage or baiting a quarterback into thinking his receiver was open.
The Badgers’ fans—and opponents—are seeing Torchio continue that trend the more playing time he gets.
“Yeah, I think I am playing good football,” the redshirt junior from California said. “Can I get better? Absolutely.”
Torchio, who joined the program as a preferred walk-on in 2018, generally has been the No. 3 safety for defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. He rotates in with starters Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder.
He has played in all 10 games this season, with two starts. He has recorded 16 solo tackles and 26 total tackles, with two interceptions.
Torchio returned an interception 31 yards to the Northwestern 39 to set up UW’s last touchdown in a 35-7 victory Nov. 13.
His first interception came at Purdue on Oct. 23. He returned that 37 yards to the Boilermakers’ 1-yard line, though UW settled for a field goal.
As he made more and more head-turning plays in camp, his teammates named Torchio “The Jewelry Thief.”
“He has always had a knack for the football,” Leonhard said. “He has very good vision. When he is in a position where he knows the quarterback is looking at him, he does a very good job of opening a throwing window early and then showing up on time.”
Torchio did that on both his interceptions, waiting back in the middle of the field and then moving in front of the receiver when the ball was thrown.
“He’s got very good timing,” Leonhard said. “Eyes and timing is a huge element to what a safety has to do.
“It is great to see him continue and week in and week out make impact plays for us.”
Torchio, 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, also is willing to hit.
UW started three safeties—Nelson, Wilder and Torchio—against Army because of the Black Knights’ rushing attack.
Torchio responded with four tackles.
“Good understanding of the scheme and (he) is physical,” Leonhard said. “He consistently puts his pads on people in the run game.
“It’s fun to watch. He has a ton of confidence in his ability. He adds great depth to the rotation. We are able to rotate those safeties pretty good right now, and not only at that same level but he adds different elements to what that group is good at.”
Torchio turned down a scholarship offer from California and former UW defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox to come to Wisconsin. His sister played soccer for three seasons at UW, so he already knew about the school and Madison.
“His high school film was impressive,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “Boy, are we excited to have him in the program. The contributions he has made are certainly well noted. People see it.
“(He’s) a guy that is a really good teammate and obviously a good player and is in everything for the right reasons.
“Doing well in school, doing well on the field. We’re lucky to have him.”
UW’s secondary struggled in the victory over Nebraska as Adrian Martinez completed 23 of 35 attempts for 351 yards and a touchdown.
Torchio appeared to lose track of tight end Austin Allen on at least one play, a 38-yard completion to the UW 7 on fourth and 2 in the fourth quarter. The Cornhuskers scored two plays later and forged a 28-28 tie.
Nevertheless, Torchio should continue to play a key role the remainder of this season and could contend for a starting job in 2022 with players such as Travian Blaylock, Hunter Wohler and perhaps Nelson if he chooses to return for a sixth season.
Asked what areas of his game need improvement, Torchio read off a list: “Tackling. Wrapping up. Better eyes. Coverage. I’m nowhere near as good as I can be.
“But I’m playing confident, which takes over for some things that I mess up.”