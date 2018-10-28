MADISON
Wisconsin’s road record under Paul Chryst stood at 14-1 entering this season.
That mark improved to 15-1 when the Badgers rallied to defeat Iowa on Sept. 22 in the teams’ Big Ten opener. Since then, the Badgers have suffered consecutive road losses—38-13 to Michigan and 31-17 to Northwestern on Saturday.
Chryst’s team struggled in all three phases in both road losses. The offense couldn’t sustain drives, the defense yielded too many rushing yards and eventually wore down and the special teams committed costly penalties with the game still close in the second half.
As a result of the loss to Northwestern, the Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) missed a chance to take over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West Division. They also dropped out of the Amway coaches poll Sunday.
Here are some observations from UW’s 14-point loss to the Wildcats:
No quarterback
controversy
Expect junior Alex Hornibrook to be back in the starting lineup this week if he is fully recovered from a concussion that forced the staff to hold him out against Northwestern.
Jack Coan got the start Satruday, in his first appearance of the season, and was OK. He completed 20 of 31 passes for 158 yards, with one touchdown. He made several good throws, missed on several others and lost a fumble that led to a Northwestern touchdown.
More than anything, UW’s struggles showed a quarterback change won’t be the panacea for the offense.
Third-down woes
Since converting 50 percent of its third-down chances in a victory over Nebraska on Oct. 6, UW has converted just 29 percent in the last three games (9 of 31). That includes 33.3 percent at Northwestern (4 of 12).
Against Northwestern, UW converted 2 of 4 third-and-short chances (1-3 yards), went 0 of 3 on short and medium (4-6 yards) and 2 of 5 on third and long (7 yards or more).
Connelly gives UW
early chance
UW used a 1-5-5 look on defense at least two times early in the game, with either Christian Bell or Tyler Johnson as the fifth linebacker.
The first time came on Northwestern’s opening series, and Ryan Connelly made a terrific play by dropping into coverage and diving to tip a ball intended for wide receiver Bennett Skowronek. Safety Evan Bondoc alertly caught the deflection to give UW the ball at the Wildcats’ 29. That led to UW’s first touchdown.
Defense can’t hold
early lead
Turnovers put UW’s defense in a precarious situation too often Saturday, but the unit faltered and allowed a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive immediately after the Badgers took the 7-0 lead.
Northwestern converted three third-down chances on the drive (needing 3 yards, 4 yards and 1 yard) with runs.
UW was in the 1-5-5 on third and 4, and Northwestern deployed four receivers and one running back. Tailback Isaiah Bowser took a handoff from Clayton Thorson and swept to the left. Bell had a chance to stop Bowser for no gain but failed to make the tackle, and Bowser gained 8 yards to the UW 37.
The Wildcats later faced third and 3 from the UW 18 and the Badgers deployed a 2-4-5 scheme. Bowser got the handoff again and this time hit the middle of the line. UW’s Matt Henningsen and Kayden Lyles did not hold the point and it appeared T.J. Edwards flowed too far to the right. Bowser gained 6 yards to the 12 and the Wildcats scored five plays later.
Taylor fumbles twice
Jonathan Taylor’s second fumble was the result of a defender punching the ball out at the end of a run.
The first fumble was the result of a botched handoff. It appeared Coan put the ball at the proper height on Taylor’s body, but the tailback never got his arms closed around the ball and it fell to the ground. Northwestern recovered at the UW 15 and moved in for a touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
Chryst’s philosophy
UW trailed, 24-10, and faced fourth and 5 from the Northwestern 33 in the final minute of the third quarter.
Chryst opted to try a 51-yard field-goal attempt, which Rafael Gaglianone missed, rather than try for the first down.
Chryst has explained his philosophy on the topic. He weighs several factors, including how the offense is performing.
UW to that point had converted just 2 of 8 third-down chances, and he clearly didn’t feel the odds favored a fourth-down conversion.
Missed call
UW trailed, 14-7, late in the first half and faced third and 4 from the Northwestern 18 when Coan tried to hit Garrett Groshek on a slant.
The pass was incomplete largely because safety Jared McGee had both arms wrapped around Groshek’s body.
An interference call would have given UW a first down at about the 12 with 61 seconds left in the half.
