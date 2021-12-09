MADISON
One more victory—this one over a familiar opponent—will send the University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team to a familiar place:
The NCAA Tournament’s Final Four.
A high-hitting and balanced offensive attack pushed the fourth-seeded Badgers to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 sweep over UCLA in a regional semifinal at the University of Wisconsin Fieldhouse on Thursday.
The Badgers (28-3) will play host to 12th-seeded Minnesota (23-8) at 7 p.m. Saturday, seeking what would be a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Final Four.
The Badgers have met the Golden Gophers twice this season, taking a 3-0 victory at home on Oct. 1 and a 3-2 win in Minneapolis on Nov. 21.
The NCAA semifinals are set for Dec. 16 in Columbus, Ohio.
Wisconsin extended its NCAA winning streak to 15 consecutive sets, their longest winning streak of the season.
Against UCLA (25-6), all six Wisconsin attackers hit better than .300 in the match, helping Wisconsin to a .357 overall mark. Sophomore Jade Demos (.429), Dana Rettke (.412) and Anna Smrek (.400) led the way, and Julia Orzol (.381), Devyn Robinson (.353) and Grace Loberg kept the percentage high.
Orzol, a freshman outside hitter, led the Badgers with 11 kills and tied her career best with three service aces.
“Against that team and some of the defenders they have, it is pretty cool” to hit .357, Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Our ball control was real solid. Our outsides were targeted a lot—(Orzol) was targeted a ton. I mean, (she had) 24 receptions and I don’t think anybody else had more than nine.”
“I had fun with the people around me, and these are the things I focus on,” Orzol said. “I forget about the past and the things that happened because they do not matter anymore.”
Graduate student Sydney Hilley earned her team-best 12th double-double of the season, totaling 30 assists and 14 digs. The setter has 49 career double-doubles, moving into a tie for fourth on Wisconsin’s career scoring list.
“We played our best and we were balanced offensively,” Hilley said. “Every time we are balanced and hitting really well, I always credit my passers because they are putting me in scenarios where I can trust my read and put my hitters in the best situations.
“When you have ball control like that, it makes it really easy to lay up some good balls for these really talented hitters.”
Sophomore Devyn Robinson scored the set-winning kills in all three periods.
In Thursday’s other semifinal, Minnesota upset fifth-seeded Baylor, 3-2, to avenge a loss in the season-opening Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge—also in Madison.