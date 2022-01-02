LAS VEGAS
Graham Mertz led the University of Wisconsin’s offense back onto the field with a little less than 10 minutes remaining in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday night.
The players on the Badgers defense were hoping for just about anything but another three and out.
“We were gassed,” senior linebacker Noah Burks said.
What defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s crew got was the rest of the game off.
Eighteen plays.
Ninety yards.
Nine minutes and 57 seconds.
When fullback John Chenal took a final handoff from Mertz, wrapped both arms around the football and gained 3 yards to run out the clock, UW’s 20-13 victory over Arizona State at Allegiant Stadium was secure.
“It was a perfect Wisconsin drive to go end it,” Burks said. “Let’s run the football. Let’s eat the clock. And let’s go win this game.”
Mertz said the same in fewer words.
“That drive,” Mertz said, “that’s what this program is about.”
The drive was needed because UW (9-4) began the game without four starters—right tackle Logan Bruss, center Joe Tippman, cornerback Faion Hicks and wide receiver Danny Davis—and kickoff returner Stephan Bracey.
They lost wide receiver Kendric Pryor, tailback Brady Schipper and tight end Joe Ferguson to injuries during the game.
Freshman tailback Braelon Allen carried 10 times for 49 yards on the drive. He finished with 159 yards on 29 carries and earned the MVP trophy.
Mertz completed both of his pass attempts on the drive, both for first downs, gaining a total of 40 yards.
“We were mentally prepared to go out there again and put it back on our shoulders,” said safety John Torchio, who had a first-quarter interception to set UW’s first touchdown. “But that was awesome what they did. We were cheering them on.
“I kept looking up at that clock, trust me. Every time they made a first down I kept looking at the clock, I said: ‘We’re running out of time.’”
The Badgers’ final possession began at their 3 after a 44-yard punt. The prospect of a long drive didn’t seem likely because Wisconsin’s first three series of the second half generated a total of zero yards on 11 plays.
The Badgers took a 20-6 halftime lead on first-quarter touchdowns from John Chenal and Jake Ferguson and two second-quarter field goals from Collin Larsh.
“The second half, we struggled offensively,” UW coach Paul Chryst said, “but it was a heck of a drive to finish it out.”
Allen gave UW some breathing room on the final series with runs of 5, 4 and 3 yards.
Then five plays later, on third and 12 from his 24, Mertz made his best throw of the night—arguably his best of the season.
Mertz was given good protection until Stanley Lambert executed a stunt and came free through the middle of the line. Mertz saw the 6-foot-4, 234-pound defensive end bearing down on him but didn’t flinch.
He knew Chimere Dike—who had missed several series earlier after suffering a blow to his back on a reverse—was covered by a single defender and trusted the sophomore would work open. Mertz delivered a strike just before being drilled in the midsection, producing a 30-yard gain to the Sun Devils’ 46 with 5:38 left.
“That play to Chim,” Torchio said, “once they hit that I (said): ‘Oh, my gosh. They might drive this thing all the way down.’”
Chenal picked up another first down two plays later with a 3-yard run on a second-and-1 play. Allen, whose 9-yard run set up the short second down, then powered his way for 14 yards to the Sun Devils’ 20.
Allen gained 7 yards but appeared to be stopped. He stayed on his feet, though—and several UW players, led by wide receiver Jack Dunn, kept the pile moving.
“That was a lot of fun,” said Tanor Bortolini, who filled in for Bruss at right tackle. “That might be one of my favorite plays of the game.”
Arizona State was penalized for being offside three plays later, with UW facing third and 4 from the Sun Devils’ 14.
With Arizona State out of timeouts, UW ran out the final 2:15.
“We came out with the mentality that we were going to own this drive, make it ours,” Bortolini said. “There was nothing they could do to stop us if we all clicked.”
“That drive is what I think of Wisconsin football,” Ferguson said. “It is gritty. It’s hard. It’s going to be tough. You’re going to be hurting. …
“It is the mentality of the offense: We’re going to get this done. We’re going to finish this. It’s in our hands. It is in our control.”
Offseason work begins
Now, the Badgers’ coaching staff must begin the task of rebuilding the roster for the 2022 season.
Leonhard will have to replace his entire defensive secondary, as senior cornerback Faion Hicks—who had the option of returning to UW for a sixth season—instead announced that he plans to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Hicks finished ninth on the team in tackles with 28 and led the Badgers with 10 pass breakups.
Sixth-year seniors Caesar Williams and Collin Wilder and fifth-year senior Scott Nelson also must be replaced. The four combined for 112 starts in their careers.
Two starting linebackers (Jack Sanborn and Noah Burks) are finished, and a third, Leo Chenal, is expected to enter the NFL Draft. Defensive end Matt Henningsen also is leaving.
On offense, Wisconsin will have to replace three starters on the offensive line, and three if tackle Tyler Beach doesn’t return for a sixth year. Three senior wide receivers (Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn) depart, along with their best tight end in Jake Ferbuson and fullback (John Chenal).
Among the key returnees will be Mertz—though the Badgers will likely seek a transfer to challenge the inconsistent quarterback in camp—along with proven tailbacks Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo. Jackson Acker of Verona also is expected to challenge for playing time.
Chimere Dike will likely become the leader of the wide receivers, boosted by the emerging Markus Allen.
Center Joe Tippman and right guard Jack Nelson of Stoughton return to the line, joined by part-time players Tanor Bortolini, Cormac Sampson and Michael Furtney.
“We’ll have to build it up again and new leaders will have to emerge,” Chryst said. “That is what’s fun about the offseason.”
BADGERS 20, SUN DEVILS 13
Wisconsin;14;6;0;0;—;20
Arizona St.;3;3;7;0;—;13
First Quarter
UW—J.Chenal 8 run (Larsh kick), 11:40.
ASU—FG Zendejas 38, 4:21.
UW—Ferguson 7 pass from Mertz (Larsh kick), 1:37.
Second Quarter
ASU—FG Zendejas 36, 11:13.
UW—FG Larsh 48, 5:42.
UW—FG Larsh 35, :02.
Third Quarter
ASU—Ngata 3 run (Zendejas kick), 8:52.
Attendance—32,515.
;UW;ASU
First downs;17;13
Total net yards;294;219
Rushes-yards;43-157;33-60
Passing;137;159
Punt returns;2-12;1-18
Kickoff returns;0-0;2-23
Interceptions ret.;1-0;1-2
Comp-att-int;11-15-1;11-21-1
Sacked-yds lost;2-22;4-28
Punts;3-55.333;4-45.0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;2-10;6-39
Time of poss;32:01;27:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—UW, B.Allen 29-159, J.Chenal 4-9, Davis 2-7, Dunn 1-2, Dike 1-(minus 3), (Team) 2-(minus 4), Mertz 4-(minus 13). ASU, Daniels 19-40, Ngata 11-23, Hart 1-3, Pearsall 2-(minus 6).
Passing—UW, Mertz 11-15-1-137. ASU, Daniels 11-21-1-159.
Receiving—UW, Ferguson 3-33, J.Chenal 2-16, B.Allen 2-2, M.Allen 1-31, Dike 1-30, Bell 1-15, Pryor 1-10. ASU., Pearsall 4-65, Bunkley-Shelton 4-48, Conyers 1-35, Badger 1-8, Hart 1-3.
Missed field goals—None.