PISCATAWAY, N.J.
After a horrid 1-3 start, the Wisconsin Badgers have climbed back into the national rankings and are among a group of four teams tied for first place in the Big Ten Conference’s West Division.
And their latest outing marked their most complete overall performance of the season—a 52-3 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2 West), Minnesota (6-3, 4-2), Purdue (6-3, 4-2) and Iowa (7-2, 4-2) are ahead of the pack, each with three regular-season games remaining.
Wisconsin clearly is playing the best all-around football of those teams and Sunday returned to The Associated Press Top 25 at No. 20.
The Badgers’ current five-game winning streak—by an average margin of 23.2 points per game—includes a run of four Big Ten wins.
“This is the most confident that we’re playing right now,” safety Collin Wilder said. “And confidence goes a long way on the field.”
“Guys are truly putting out during the week,” said quarterback Graham Mertz, who completed 11 of 16 passes 240 yards—matching his season best—and three touchdowns. “We see the work that everybody puts in and it’s getting to a special place. So got to keep building on it.”
Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen and Verona product Jackson Acker each ran for a touchdown and cornerback Caesar Williams highlighted a dominant performance by the Badgers’ top-ranked defense by returning an interception 29 yards for a TD.
Mertz’s touchdown passes covered 1 yard to John Chenal, 25 yards to Kendric Pryor and 72 yards to Danny Davis as the Badgers had their biggest point production since scoring 61 against Central Michigan early in 2019.
“We’ve got dangerous receivers,” Pryor said. “We’ve got dangerous tight ends. We’ve got dangerous backs. Our offense is dangerous and it is finally coming together. People are seeing what we can be.”
Val Ambrosio’s 24-yard field goal on the ensuing series gave Rutgers its only points. The Badgers scored 24 points in the second quarter to put the game away.
The turning point came after a short field goal by Collin Larsh. Former Badger Aron Cruickshank fumbled on the ensuing kickoff to set up a short, fourth-down TD pass from Mertz to Chenal. Fourteen seconds later, Williams scored on the interception return and the rout was on.
The defense held Rutgers to 207 total yards. In the last three games, coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense has generated 10 turnovers and allowed a combined 17 points.
Aside from Williams’ pick-six, linebacker Noah Burks had an interception to set up UW’s first touchdown and reserve linebacker Jordan Turner added a late interception.
“We fell behind and that’s—you can’t do that to that team,” second-year Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “The only way we would have a chance to beat that team is to play from the lead, in my opinion. And we weren’t able to do that.”
UW’s offense generated a total of 579 yards on 70 plays, an average of 8.3 yards per play.
“First and foremost,” Schiano said, “we played a really good football team today, (a) Top 25 team.”
Over their five-game winning streak, the Badgers are averaging 270 rushing yards and 2.8 rushing touchdowns per game.
“Whether that is an individual player doing it for another player or if it is a unit doing it for the other units, I think it carries over. You’ve got to do your part.”
UW lost tailback Chez Mellusi, who suffered an apparent injury to his left knee in the first half against Rutgers. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it appears unlikely Mellusi will be able to play this week.
The loss of Mellusi would be huge but UW has the defense, the offense and the special teams to compensate and win the division title.
“We have found our identity,” Williams said. “And once we found our identity it is just keeping it rolling and being dominant and executing the plays.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
WISCONSIN 52, RUTGERS 3
Wisconsin;7;24;21;0;—;52
Rutgers;3;0;0;0;—;3
First Quarter
W—Mellusi 14 run (Larsh kick), 9:06.
R—FG Ambrosio 24, 4:34.
Second Quarter
W—FG Larsh 29, 7:59.
W—J.Chenal 1 pass from Mertz (Larsh kick), 5:18.
W—C.Williams 29 interception return (Larsh kick), 5:04.
W—Pryor 25 pass from Mertz (Larsh kick), :36.
Third Quarter
W—B.Allen 1 run (Larsh kick), 8:31.
W—Davis III 72 pass from Mertz (Larsh kick), 6:44.
W—Acker 18 run (Larsh kick), 1:59.
A—40,280.
Team Statistics
;W;R
First downs;27;11
Total net yards;579;207
Rushes-yards;51-305;30-95
Passing;274;112
Punt returns;0-0;0-0
Kickoff returns;0-0;5-89
Interception ret;3-53;1-16
Comp-att-int;13-19-1;13-27-3
Sacked-yards lost;1-11;2-11
Punts;2-35.5;5-41.4
Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;5-40;4-39
Time of Poss;37:23;22:37
Individual Statistics
Rushing—Wisconsin, B.Allen 15-129, Mellusi 15-75, Bortolotti 5-48, Davis 7-32, Acker 3-24, M.Allen 1-4, Schipper 1-2, J.Chenal 2-2, Wolf 2-(minus 11). Rutgers, Pacheco 9-55, Aa.Young 7-22, Monangai 6-13, Snyder 1-9, B.Melton 1-5, Simon 1-2, Vedral 5-(minus 11).
Passing—Wisconsin, Mertz 11-16-1-240, Wolf 2-3-0-34. Rutgers, Vedral 8-16-2-81, Simon 3-6-1-25, Snyder 2-4-0-6, Washington 0-1-0-0.
Receiving—Wisconsin, Pryor 4-72, Dike 3-55, Ferguson 2-40, M.Allen 2-34, Davis III 1-72, J.Chenal 1-1. Rutgers, B.Melton 6-61, Washington 2-18, Konopka 2-14, Langan 2-13, S.Jones 1-6.
Missed field goals—Wisconsin, Larsh 35.