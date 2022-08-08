Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.
The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.
The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.
The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.
Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.
Wisconsin, which finished 9-4 last season, is ranked 20th. The Badgers are one of four Big Ten schools ranked in the top 25.
Rank;Team;Record;1st;Prev;Change
1 Alabama 0-0 1634 54 NR — 1/1
2 Ohio State 0-0 1564 5 NR — 2/2
3 Georgia 0-0 1542 6 NR — 3/3
4 Clemson 0-0 1356 0 NR — 4/4
5 Notre Dame 0-0 1284 0 NR — 5/5
6 Michigan 0-0 1232 0 NR — 6/6
7 Texas A&M 0-0 1219 0 NR — 7/7
8 Utah 0-0 1134 0 NR — 8/8
9 Oklahoma 0-0 1027 0 NR — 9/9
10 Baylor 0-0 891 0 NR — 10/10
11 Oklahoma State 0-0 859 0 NR — 11/11
12 Oregon 0-0 734 0 NR — 12/12
13 NC State 0-0 726 0 NR — 13/13
14 Michigan State 0-0 711 0 NR — 14/14
15 Southern California 0-0 602 0 NR — 15/15
16 Pittsburgh 0-0 450 0 NR — 16/16
17 Miami 0-0 433 0 NR — 17/17
18 Texas 0-0 383 1 NR — 18/18
19 Wake Forest 0-0 381 0 NR — 19/19
20 Wisconsin 0-0 369 0 NR — 20/20
21 Kentucky 0-0 353 0 NR — 21/21
22 Cincinnati 0-0 339 0 NR — 22/22
23 Arkansas 0-0 334 0 NR — 23/23
24 Mississippi 0-0 327 0 NR — 24/24
25 Houston 0-0 257 0 NR — 25/25
Others receiving votes: Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.
