MADISON
Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo and Jalen Berger were the headliners in Wisconsin’s victory over Eastern Michigan in Week 2.
Understandable.
That trio combined to rush 39 times for 298 of UW’s 352 rushing yards, along with three touchdowns.
Yet UW’s ground game obscured a potentially important development involving quarterback Graham Mertz and the passing game.
Mertz completed passes to six receivers and didn’t target any player more than five times. His favorite target was wide receiver Kendric Pryor, who led UW in catches (four) and receiving yards (54).
Mertz threw mostly to Jake Ferguson and Danny Davis in the Badgers’ loss to Penn State but spread the ball around much more in Week 2.
That ball distribution represented a dramatic change from the opener, when tight end Jake Ferguson (12 targets, nine catches) and wide receiver Danny Davis (nine targets, eight catches) combined for 17 of the team’s 22 catches and 21 of 35 targets.
“Within any plan, you don’t quite know how a team is going to defend you,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “You always want to have enough ways that you can spread the ball around and then the game will dictate a little bit where it goes or who it goes to.
“You try every game to attack the field in different spots on the field and with different people. Some games play out that way more than others.”
The next test comes at 11 a.m. Saturday when No. 15 UW (1-1) faces No. 10 Notre Dame (3-0) at Soldier Field in Chicago.
No matter how much UW has to lean on its running game Saturday and beyond, the offense should be more difficult to defend if Mertz spreads the ball around as he did in Week 2.
Pryor was targeted five times. Davis was targeted four times. Chimere Dike and Ferguson were targeted three times apiece and three other players were targeted once each. Jack Dunn was targeted twice but did not record a catch.
“Just in general you want to spread it out,” Mertz said. “You never want to have all your targets on one guy. … You want everybody to get some touches. I think it was a good approach that second week.”
To be fair, Eastern Michigan’s defense isn’t close to that of Penn State. The Eagles didn’t generate much of a pass rush and considering how well UW ran the ball, Mertz was able to pick his spots.
Finding second and third options is “a work in progress” for Mertz, Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst says.
But being comfortable in the pocket allows for a quarterback to patiently work through his progressions and find his second and third options if necessary.
“He is working through it,” Chryst said of Mertz’s poise in the pocket. “He has had some when he has done that. And there were some early where he wasn’t as poised in the pocket. It’s a work in progress but he is progressing.”
Through two games, Ferguson leads UW in catches (12) but is averaging only 5.8 yards per catch. Davis is second in catches (11) and leads the team in receiving yards (129). Pryor (five catches, 65 yards) and Dike (four catches, 39 yards) are next.