MADISON
Only a few hours before the Wisconsin basketball team played host to Michigan State on Jan. 21, Tyler Wahl ventured onto the Kohl Center court to test his injured right ankle.
Determined to play despite suffering the injury just three days earlier, the junior forward quickly discovered he wouldn’t be able to go. It would be his first missed game as a Badger.
“It was a roller coaster of emotions,” Wahl said, “thinking I was going to play that day and then having to sit out.”
To say Wisconsin missed Wahl that night is an understatement.
Wahl had averaged 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game over UW’s previous seven games, all victories.
It was clear the Badgers missed his interior scoring, work on the glass and his defense in the 86-74 loss to the Spartans.
The rematch comes tonight at 6 p.m. in East Lansing, Michigan, as 14th-ranked Wisconsin (18-4, 9-3 Big Ten Conference) tries to—at worst—remain in second place in the league standings and 17th-ranked Michigan State (17-5, 8-3) tries to avoid a second consecutive loss.
Wahl can’t wait.
“It hurt to watch that game," he said. “I’m hungry to get out there and avenge that loss.”
Wahl is averaging 12.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in Big Ten play. He has made only 3 of 17 3-point shots but has proved to be a dependable scorer because of his varied post-up moves and ability to drive to the rim without the threat of a consistent perimeter game. As a result, Wahl has made 62.8% of his 2-point attempts (49 of 78).
Wahl’s value was evident Saturday in Wisconsin’s 51-49 victory over Penn State as he shot 6-for-9 from the field, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Wahl scored the game-winning basket on a drive from the 3-point line on the left wing. Then he secured the clinching defensive rebound after Myles Dread missed a potential game-winning 3-point try.
“Tyler Wahl is such a good player,” Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “And he is an important player for them. That dude can play.”
“He does so much for us,” Davison said. “He is a glue guy. He definitely is a big piece of some of the things we need to clean up from that game. We’re looking forward to having him out there.”
Having Wahl in the lineup should help, but the Badgers likely will need more efficient offensive performances from Johnny Davis and Brad Davison.
In the last five games, Davis has made 7 of 18 shots from 3-point range (38.9%) but only 20 of 60 tries from 2-point range (33.3%).
“I think I’m forcing it a little too much right now,” Davis said. “I need to look to find my teammates a little bit more.”
While Davis isn’t one to back down from multiple defenders, he understands he also has to get the ball to open teammates rather than force a contested shot. For instance, he found Steven Crowl for a key 3-pointer in the second half against Penn State.
“If a team’s game plan is to stop me,” he said, “that is why I have four other guys with me on the court. And I have confidence in each and every one of them to knock a shot down.”
Over the last two games, Davison has made half of his 2-point shots (5 of 10) but is just 1-for-12 on 3-point tries.
“I’m pretty confident with my shot and I think I’ve shot the ball pretty well over the course of my career here,” Davison said. “I’m a big believer that averages average out.”
The Badgers lost at Illinois when Davis and Davison combined to hit just 8 of 31 shots. They defeated Penn State despite that pair shooting a combined 5-for-23.
The Spartans were a bit salty when they faced UW on Jan. 21. Coming off a two-point home loss to Northwestern, the Spartans shot 58.6% in the opening half to build a 16-point lead en route the 12-point victory.
Michigan State outscored UW in fast-break points, 21-2, and had five players finish with at least 10 points.
This meeting might bring more of the same. The Spartans are coming off an ugly 84-63 road loss to Rutgers, which led by only two points at halftime.
“I’m trying to write it off until I watch the film as just a bad day, a bad second half,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after the loss. “I’m very disappointed that someone would take it to us like that. And I didn't see us retaliate in any way.”