After losing its first two Big Ten games and three of its first four games overall, Wisconsin finally broke through last week at Illinois.
In a perfect world, Paul Chryst and his players would be looking to build on that success against another league opponent this week.
Yet the schedule dictates that UW (2-3) first much finish its nonconference schedule against visiting Army (4-1).
Chryst was asked if the coaches will be challenged this week to make sure the players are mentally prepared for another nonconference foe, one UW has never faced.
“You just have to approach it the same way,” he said. “You don’t try to get too psyched up and you don’t get too lackadaisical.
“You want to be the exact same way every week. It’s not like you want more intensity in a given week.
“You want to be disciplined, locked in and also motivated and ready for the game.”
Hog the football
Did you know the Army-UW game is really a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 4?
Army leads the nation in time of possession at 39 minutes 46 seconds per game. The Black Knights have run 358 plays to 253 for their opponents, an average of 21 more plays per game.
UW is No. 4 in time of possession at 35:46. The Badgers have run 374 plays to 279 for their opponents, an average of 19.0 more plays per game.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard explained how that discrepancy served the Badgers well in the victory over Illinois, particularly early in the game.
The Badgers ran 21 plays and had the ball for 11:56 in the opening quarter. Illinois ran six plays and had the ball for 3:04. The Badgers ran 18 plays and had the ball for 10:37 in the second quarter. Illinois ran five plays and had the ball for 4:23.
UW’s halftime lead was just 10-0 but the Illinois offense was out of sync.
“You get an offense more than anything playing out of rhythm when there’s that big of gaps,” Leonhard said.
“I think we played 12 plays on defense I looked up and there was 5 minutes left in the half. It is hard to create any type of rhythm as an offense.
“You go into halftime feeling really good about what you’re doing on defense and you know that offense hasn’t really gotten started yet.”
UW held the ball for a season-high 42:43 overall in the 24-0 victory over the Illini.