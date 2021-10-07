MADISON
Is Wisconsin’s defense, by far the team’s most dependable unit through four games, cracking under the weight of having to compensate for the issues affecting the offense and special teams?
The numbers from UW’s three losses suggest the answer is yes.
UW’s defense has allowed 74 points in the losses, an average of 24.7 per game.
Opposing quarterbacks have completed 57.0% of their passes for an average of 246.3 yards per game, with six touchdowns and one interception.
The worst quarter for UW’s defense has been the fourth.
That unit has allowed an average of 12.3 points in the quarter, a 76.5% completion rate, an average of 73 passing yards and three touchdown passes.
“I think there is a fatigue factor,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “We’re playing more snaps. I’ve got to find more depth to rotate maybe a little earlier in games to stay fresh.”
The numbers for each quarter:
First:
- 7 points, 27 carries for 18 yards rushing and 19-for-33 passing for 201 yards and one touchdown.
Second:
- 16 points, 19-34 rushing , 14-28-109 passing.
Third:
- 14 points, 22-31 rushing, 11-22-210 passing, one touchdown.
Fourth:
- 37 points, 26-81 rushing, 13-17-219 passing, three touchdowns.
Turnovers by UW’s offense have contributed by giving foes a short field, and UW’s secondary has allowed too many big plays in the final quarter.
Notre Dame turned a fumble by Graham Mertz into a 46-yard touchdown drive for a 24-13 lead in the final quarter. The Irish capped the drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Michigan turned an interception by Chase Wolf into a 35-yard touchdown drive for a 31-10 lead in the final quarter. The Wolverines capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford hit Jahan Dotson for a 42-yard gain to the UW 21 on the Nittany Lions’ game-winning touchdown drive in the final quarter.
Michigan burned UW with a 56-yard touchdown pass to push its lead to 38-10 with 5:07 remaining.
“There’s always something we can improve on,” safety Scott Nelson said. “Obviously, starting out hot is important but finishing is more important.”
Notre Dame held the ball for 31 minutes and 36 seconds compared to 28:24 for UW. Michigan’s edge in time of possession was 9:15 and the Wolverines ran 19 more plays than UW (74-55).
The Wolverines built that edge by converting six times on third down and four times on fourth down. UW converted four third- and fourth-down chances.
“Lately we’ve been having those extended drives,” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said, “not getting off the field on third down. That can kind of wear on you.
“That is on us to be better as a defense and be stronger in the fourth quarter.”
UW (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) faces host Illinois (2-4, 1-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Illini are eighth in the Big Ten in third-down conversions at 40.8%. However, they are last in the Big Ten in third-down defense with opponents converting 44.3% of their chances. That number should bode well for UW, which is last in third-down offense at 25.3%.
Another key stat: Illinois has been outscored, 44-23, in the fourth quarter.
“That is when you have to play your best,” Leonhard said. “We all know that. That is the way the game is won or lost. We’ve got to close out games stronger and we have to find the answers on why that is not happening at times.
“To me, that starts early. Limiting long drives and creating turnovers.”