MADISON
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, who was knocked out of the Michigan game last week with a chest injury, is expected to be ready to play Saturday.
“He has been able to practice,” UW coach Paul Chryst said during a Zoom call Thursday. “That part’s been good.
“We expect to have everyone.”
The Badgers (1-3, 0-2) play at Illinois (2-4, 1-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mertz has completed only 56.4% of his passes for an average of 170.2 yards per game, with six interceptions and two scores.
However, he made his best throws of the season in the second quarter of UW’s loss before being knocked out of the game in the third quarter and eventually taken to a hospital for tests.
The redshirt sophomore got off to an awful start against Michigan before rebounding with his best play of the season.
He missed on his first four passes, UW went three and out on its first four possessions and had minus-2 yards on 12 plays.
Then beginning with a 19-yard strike to tight end Jake Ferguson, Mertz led back-to-back scoring drives to help UW pull within 13-10 at halftime.
Ferguson also left the game with a chest injury, but Chryst confirmed that the senior tight end is healthy and expects to play at Illinois.
