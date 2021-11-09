MADISON
University of Wisconsin football players and coaches have understandably been lauded for elevating their running game to a remarkably high level.
Consider that during their five-game winning streak, the Badgers have rushed for 1,350 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The averages: 337.5 yards per game, 5.3 yards per carry and 2.8 rushing touchdowns per game.
Those numbers have somewhat obscured the progress made by quarterback Graham Mertz and the passing game overall.
The Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten), who play host to Northwestern (3-6, 1-5) on Saturday, aren’t morphing into Air Mertz anytime soon.
However, Mertz got off to a hot start to help UW build a 20-point halftime lead in a 27-7 victory over Iowa and put together his best overall performance of the season last week in a 52-3 victory over Rutgers.
“It was great,” senior wide receiver Kendric Pryor said of the victory over Rutgers. “All the receivers getting some love. It reminded me of 2017 and 2019, everyone going out there and making plays.
“It was us finally being the offense that I knew that we could have been, what I’ve been saying since fall camp.”
Against Rutgers, Mertz threw an interception on his second attempt but overcame that and finished 11 of 16 for 240 yards and three touchdowns. His completion rate of 68.8% was a season high and his best in Big Ten play since the 2020 opener, when he completed 20 of 21 attempts (95.2%) for 248 yards and five touchdowns against Illinois.
“I’m trying to grow every week,” he said. “I never let anything get to my head.”
Pryor caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown against Rutgers. Danny Davis caught one pass, a 72-yard touchdown. Chimere Dike caught three passes for 55 yards. Tight end Jake Ferguson caught four passes for 40 yards. Fullback John Chenal caught a 1-yard touchdown pass.
“I think it really does take everyone,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of the passing game. “It’s got to be the protection. It’s got to be all the guys involved in the (routes). In the end it is the quarterback finishing it and getting it to the guys. But it does take everyone. “
Perhaps the No. 1 area of concern remains his tendency to stare down his No. 1 option and force the ball into tight coverage.
His second pass at Rutgers came with UW facing third and 7 from the Scarlet Knights’ 29.
UW deployed four receivers, three to the right and one to the left. Ferguson was lined up near right tackle Logan Bruss, with Dike and Pryor farther to the outside.
It appeared Mertz locked onto Ferguson, who was bracketed by two defenders. The pass was intercepted by defensive back Avery Young.
Mertz had Dike open on an in-breaking route inside the 20 but never looked that way.
“Avery Young is the spy player,” BTN analyst James Laurinaitis said during the telecast. “So he has eyes on Mertz the whole time to help out the underneath coverage.”
Mertz’ best throw came early in the second quarter when he found Ferguson for 29 yards to the Rutgers 32. That was the fourth play of an 11-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a field goal.
UW ran play-action and Ferguson was three yards behind linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi near the Scarlet Knights’ 40. Mertz put the ball on the mark, over the head of Fatukasi and well in front of a safety.
Mertz found Pryor for 8 yards on a quick sideline route on the next play.
“That is an easy throw,” Lauriniatis said. “Those are the ones he needs to routinely make.
“But that last one (Ferguson) was so difficult. To put it over the top of Fatukasi and in front of the safety? That is an extremely accurate throw.”
Mertz has been helped from pass protection that has improved significantly since the opener. Iowa didn’t register a sack or a hurry; Rutgers was credited with one hurry.
UW faces a Northwestern team that is last in the Big Ten against the run, allowing 5.4 yards per carry and 224.6 yards per game.
However, the Badgers likely will be without tailback Chez Mellusi (knee injury). If the running game struggles, can Mertz and his receivers move the ball through the air?
Northwestern has allowed only five touchdown passes, though opposing quarterbacks have completed 65.8% of their attempts for an average of 189.3 yards per game.
“Every day he comes in and works his tail off,” Tanor Bortolini, who has started at right tackle and left guard for UW, said of Mertz.
“Seeing that confidence build up in him the past couple weeks is really nice to see. I’m happy for him.”