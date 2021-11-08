MADISON
Gary Brown likely will have to adapt his game plan again this week.
Brown, in his first season as Wisconsin’s running backs coach, has had plenty of practice.
The latest issue for Brown is the news that starter Chez Mellusi, who suffered a left knee injury in Saturday’s victory over Rutgers, is questionable for the Northwestern game and the severity of the injury remains a bit murky.
“Last I had heard from the doctors, still waiting to hear exactly what it is,” UW coach Paul Chryst said Monday.
That means UW could be without the top three tailbacks from camp.
Mellusi, who transferred from Clemson, leads UW in carries (173) and rushing yards (815) and is second in rushing touchdowns (five). The Badgers lost Isaac Guerendo (23 carries, 160 yards, one TD) for the remainder of the season when he suffered a left foot injury in warmups before the Illinois game Oct. 9. Jalen Berger (24 carries, 88 yards, one TD) was dismissed from the team after not playing at Illinois.
“You hate seeing it for him,” Chryst said of Mellusi. “And you truly appreciate what he has brought to this team. Obviously, from a production standpoint. But it’s not easy to just come in, a whole new group of teammates, new system, new place.
“He is truly an important part of this team and more than just as a player.”
So who will be left standing when UW (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) hosts Northwestern (3-6, 1-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday if Mellusi is out?
Freshman Braelon Allen, No. 2 on the team in carries with 93, and four other tailbacks who have a combined 34 carries for 187 yards this season.
Allen battled through an apparent knee injury to rush 15 times for 129 yards and a touchdown at Rutgers. He is averaging a remarkable 7.1 yards per carry and has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the last five games.
“He is 17 but he runs like a man,” UW center Joe Tippmann said. “You wouldn’t know that he is 17. He is a quiet guy. He just puts his head down and goes.
“It is awesome for him and it is awesome for us. And whenever he does hit a huge play, we’re running down the field yelling: ‘He’s only 17.’ ”
The remaining tailbacks, like Allen, are all in-state recruits.
Brady Schipper, a redshirt junior from Stoughton High School, has developed into a trustworthy performer on third downs. He entered this season with 12 carries for 30 yards. He has 19 carries for 83 yards, 4.4 yards per carry, and has two catches for 14 yards.
Julius Davis, a redshirt sophomore from Menomonee Falls High School, entered the season with one carry and hadn’t played this season until Saturday at Rutgers. He rushed seven times for 32 yards, an average of 4.6, and ran hard on every carry.
“Julius stepped up in a big way for us,” Allen said, “and he is going to have to the rest of the season. I think he is ready for it.”
Grover Bortolotti, a freshman walk-on from Whitefish Bay High School, saw his first action at Rutgers and rushed five times for 48 yards.
Jackson Acker, a freshman from Verona High School, also made his college debut at Rutgers. He scored on an 18-yard run and finished with 24 yards on three carries.
“I think we have the pieces that we need,” Allen said. “Every guy in that room is capable of playing at high level.”
Among that group, Davis’ recruitment was the most intriguing.
He held offers from UW, LSU, USC, Notre Dame and Buffalo, coached at the time by Lance Leipold.
Despite sitting for almost all of last season and opening this season on the scout team, Davis told the Journal Sentinel last month he had no plans to transfer.
“I’ve got to wait my turn, be patient,” he said. “I feel healthy. I feel good. I’m just waiting for any opportunity that comes.”
Davis appears ready to help. He tweeted Sunday night: “Stay the course.”
The Badgers catch a break this week in that Northwestern is last in the Big Ten and 125th nationally in rushing defense. The Wildcats have allowed 5.4 yards per carry and 224.6 rushing yards per game. Opponents have 24 rushing touchdowns, an average of 2.7 per game.
Can a revamped UW backfield get the job done again this week?
Chryst credited Brown for working to ensure the reserves have been ready.
“From the get-go, he was going to coach everyone that he had in there,” Chryst said. “And part of that whole key for the players being ready is that you’ve got to make sure that you’re coaching them all the time and not slotting them into (predetermined) roles.
“You don’t know when that is going to pay off. But you hear us talk all the time that they just need reps, they need work.”