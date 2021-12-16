Barring injury, Wisconsin’s No. 1 offensive line in the Las Vegas Bowl should feature a trio of fifth-year seniors.
Tyler Beach has started all 12 games at left tackle this season. Left guard Josh Seltzner and Logan Bruss have started 10 games apiece at left guard and right tackle, respectively.
Will any of the three return to UW for the 2022 season?
Bruss says he is ready to give the NFL a shot.
“I think it is time to move on,” Bruss said after practice Thursday. “Going into the year, I had the mindset that this was my last year.”
Ditto for Seltzner.
“It just felt right,” Seltzner said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here. It has been truly an amazing experience being able to walk on and work my way through it.”
Seltzner, a former walk-on from Columbus High School, was a first-team all-Big Ten pick by the coaches, a second-team pick by the media and made The Associated Press All-American third team.
Beach still isn’t sure whether he will return to UW for another year or make a run at the NFL.
“It’s just seeing where I stand with NFL opportunities,” Beach said.
Bruss, from Kimberly High School, has started 35 games at UW and played in 42. He was a consensus second-team, all-Big Ten pick this season.
Beach, from Port Washington High School, has 20 starts and 46 games played. He worked at right tackle before this season. He was a third-team pick by the Big Ten coaches and honorable mention by the media.
Seltzner has 17 starts and 43 games played. He emerged as the starter after battling Michael Furtney and Cormac Sampson in camp. Furtney and Sampson are redshirt juniors and both are expected back next season.
Beach could play either tackle spot if he chooses to return but Tanor Bortolini, a redshirt freshman from Kewaunee, started two games this season when Bruss was injured and played well.
Bortolini filled in at center in 2020 and this season has played at right tackle and jumbo tight end. He has also practiced at guard.
Logan Brown could earn a starting spot. The sophomore has been the No. 2 left tackle this season.
UW has several young tackles, including Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci.
Another player who won’t return in 2022 is senior nose tackle Bryson Williams. He is on track to graduate with a degree in finance, investment and banking and risk management and insurance.