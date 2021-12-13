Paul Chryst’s goal is to have a new recruiting staff in place sometime in February.
“You take January and do it all,” Chryst told a trio of reporters during a sit-down interview in his office Monday.
Saeed Khalif, Wisconsin’s director of player personnel, and Jensen Gebhardt, UW’s player personnel coordinator, took jobs at Michigan State last June.
Their departures forced Chryst to spread more work out among assistants and support personnel.
That included putting Eric Johnson, the executive director of football administration, in charge of recruiting.
Chryst explained much of the recruiting work for the 2022 class had been done by the coaches and he didn’t want to rush to hire a new recruiting staff in June.
The early signing period begins Wednesday and UW has 13 known commitments, including four in-state prospects.
They are Whitefish Bay offensive lineman Joe Brunner, Stoughton offensive lineman Barrett Nelson, Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett and Monroe tight end J.T. Seagraves.
Burkett, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, was The Associated Press state player of the year this season. He completed 206 of 289 passes for 3,427 yards, with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The other nine known commitments are linebacker Aidan Vaughan of Michigan, defensive end Tristan Monday of Arizona, defensive back Austin Brown of Illinois, wide receiver Vinny Anthony of Kentucky, defensive back Avyonne Jones of Texas, defensive tackle Curtis Neal of North Carolina, wide receiver Tommy McIntosh of Michigan, “athlete” Cade Yacamelli of Pennsylvania and defensive back A’Khoury Lyde of New Jersey.
UW pursued Fond du Lac offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, who recently committed to Notre Dame.
Although some programs appear intent on building recruiting staffs that feature double-digit workers, Chryst made it clear that’s not his approach.
“We’re just not going to do it because everyone else is doing it,” he said, “whether it is the number of analysts, recruiting (staffers).”