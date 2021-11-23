LAS VEGAS
This much is obvious just five games into the season.
University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard has a team that exudes confidence, embraces defense and has mental toughness up and down the roster.
The unranked Badgers built a 20-point halftime lead over No. 12 Houston, saw the Cougars battle back during an entertaining second half and then made several key free throws and got one final stop to hold on for a 65-63 victory Tuesday in the second round of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
The Badgers (4-1) recorded their most impressive victory of the season by knocking off the Cougars (4-1), who went to the Final Four last season.
UW will face either Oregon or Saint Mary’s in the title game today at 4 p.m. The Oregon-Saint Mary’s game ended after deadline Wednesday.
Sophomore Johnny Davis was spectacular for UW. In the opening half alone, he shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range and made seven of 11 shots overall. Davis’ 18-point outburst helped Wisconsin build a 40-20 halftime lead.
He finished with a collegiate-high 30 points. He finished making 4 of 7 shots from 3-point range, 10 of 18 shots overall and all six of his free throws as the Badgers went 12-for-15 from the line.
Davis hit two free throws to give UW a 65-60 lead in the final minute. He missed a jumper with 10 seconds left after the Cougars pulled within 65-63, but Houston advanced the ball up the floor too slowly and failed to get off a shot.
Tyler Wahl scored nine points—all in the second half, boosting a Wisconsin offense that had otherwise bogged down. Brad Davison added nine points and Steven Crowl added eight.
Houston guards Marcus Sasser (19.8 ppg) and Kyler Edwards (14.0 ppg) entered the game combining for a 33.8-point average and 44.2% shooting from 3-point range (23 of 52). Both struggled early before warming up. Edwards finished with 18 and Sasser with 11.
Houston raced to a 17-0 lead in its first-round victory over Butler, but the Badgers flipped the script on the Cougars.
UW hit 3 of 6 three-pointers and 5 of 8 shots overall in building a 13-0 lead 4 minutes, 20 seconds into the game.
Davis scored eight points, Chucky Hepburn had three and Crowl added two during the run. Houston, meanwhile, missed its first five shots.
The lead reached 24-7 when Crowl buried an open three-pointer with 8:21 in the half.
Houston, which didn’t defend UW’s movement well and couldn’t hit shots from three-point range or close to the basket, drew no closer than 13 points over the rest of the first half.
Lorne Bowman scored on a tough drive, Davison hit a jumper and then a three-pointer and Davis scored on a dunk off a feed from Carlson to push the lead to 40-20 at the break.
The Badgers finished the half shooting 7-for-15 from 3-point range (46.1%) and 16-for-28 overall (57.1%), with 10 assists and three turnovers.
Houston hit just two of 10 three-pointers (20.0%) and seven of 27 shots overall (25.9%).
The Cougars turned the momentum around in the opening minutes of the second half.
Edwards hit three 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run and the Cougars pulled within 40-30 with 16:05 left. UW missed its first six shots, including four 3-point attempts.
Wahl took over on offense with UW struggling scoring six consecutive points to help UW maintain a double-digit lead at 48-36 with 10½ minutes left.
Wahl converted a 3-point play to push the lead to 51-39, but the Cougars responded with a 6-0 run to claw within 51-45 with 7:50 left.
Davison drew a foul on a drive with 7:30 left and hit both free throws to push the lead back to eight.
Houston closed the gap to 55-50 on a transition basket with 5:11 left, off a turnover by Hepburn.
UW was leaking oil and Davison was on the bench with four fouls and the Cougars got another transition basket to pull within 55-52.
That’s when Davis took over. He drew a foul in the lane and hit both free throws. Then, he stole a pass and drove for a dunk and a 59-52 lead with 4:17 left.
The Cougars kept coming and had a chance to forge a 63-63 tie in the final minute, but Davis rebounded a missed three-pointer and was fouled with 45.2 seconds left.
Davis made both free throws to push the lead to 65-60.
Edwards buried a three-pointer with 37.1 seconds left and the lead was down to 65-63.
Davis missed the jumper on a clearout, but UW held on for the impressive victory.
WISCONSIN 65, NO. 12 HOUSTON 63
WISCONSIN (4-1)
Crowl 3-6 1-2 8, Wahl 4-10 1-2 9, Jon.Davis 10-18 6-6 30, Davison 2-6 4-4 9, Hepburn 1-4 0-0 3, Bowman 1-1 0-1 2, Carlson 2-3 0-0 4, Vogt 0-0 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 12-15 65.
HOUSTON (4-1)
Chaney 3-3 1-4 7, Moore 0-6 0-0 0, White 2-4 0-0 4, Edwards 6-10 0-0 18, Sasser 4-12 0-0 11, Shead 3-7 2-4 8, Roberts 1-5 3-4 5, Mark 3-6 2-2 8, Carlton 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 23-54 8-15 63.
Halftime—Wisconsin 40-20. 3-point goals—Wisconsin 7-24 (Jon.Davis 4-7, Crowl 1-4, Hepburn 1-4, Davison 1-5, Carlson 0-1, Gilmore 0-1, Wahl 0-2), Houston 9-23 (Edwards 6-8, Sasser 3-7, Shead 0-1, White 0-1, Roberts 0-2, Moore 0-4). Rebounds—Wisconsin 25 (Wahl 7), Houston 32 (Roberts 6). Assists—Wisconsin 11 (Hepburn 3), Houston 10 (Shead 5). Total fouls—Wisconsin 19, Houston 18.