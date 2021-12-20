MADISON
Joel Stave rarely thinks of that September night in Tempe, Arizona.
“I kind of thought this one would have been to bed by now,” the former Wisconsin quarterback said, laughing.
Yet more than eight years later, Stave still remembers what he said to the referee seconds after UW’s controversial 32-30 loss to Arizona State in the Badgers’ third game of the 2013 season.
“Obviously, I was pretty frustrated,” said Stave, who played in 44 games from 2012 through 2015. “Everyone was frustrated. What I was saying to the ref was: ‘The game’s not over yet. I don’t know where you are going. You can’t leave yet.’”
The referee’s reaction?
“Nothing,” Stave said. “They’re trained to put their heads down and get out of there. That was the perfect game for them to do that.”
UW (8-4) and ASU (8-4) are gearing up to meet for the first time since that night in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30 at Allegiant Stadium.
Several players from the 2013 UW team expect to see highlights of the loss during ESPN’s coverage of the Las Vegas Bowl.
Stave, wide receiver Jeff Duckworth and guard Kyle Costigan shared their memories of that toasty night—it was 98 degrees at kickoff—in Tempe.
Duckworth: “It was definitely unlike anything I’ve ever seen or been a part of.”
Stave: “That was as strange a finish that I’ve ever been a part of or remember seeing.”
Costigan: “It was a weird situation, but I think we got screwed over by the officials.”
Let’s review the final few minutes.
UW trailed, 32-30, and faced third and 4 from its 23 when Stave hit Duckworth along the sideline for a 51-yard gain to the Wildcats 26 with 61 seconds left.
Duckworth rarely practiced at the time because of persistent back problems and suffered a serious hamstring injury on the play. He wonders today if he might have scored had he been healthy.
“If I was in better shape (I might have scored),” said Duckworth, who lives near Washington, D.C. “I didn’t practice much so I was heavier than I should have been.”
The controversy erupted four plays later, on first down at the Arizona State 13 with 18 seconds left.
With the ball on the right hashmark, Stave took the snap from Dallas Lewallen and moved left to center the ball. He took a knee and placed the ball down at the 15 with 15 seconds left, just as the team practiced every Friday.
“That was something we worked every single week,” Costigan said. “We knew what was going on. We put our faith in the officials.”
The plan was to line up and spike the ball and have Kyle French come on to attempt a game-winning field goal.
The Pacific 12 officiating crew never spotted the ball, however. And several Arizona State players dived on the ball with 13 seconds left.
Both the referee and umpire moved as if they were stuck in cement as the time wound down. The umpire finally spotted the ball with four seconds left but then prevented UW from snapping the ball until one second remained.
Time expired before Stave could spike the ball and UW was beaten and bewildered.
Costigan was stunned to see the umpire standing over the ball, preventing UW from snapping it.
“It was like: ‘Dude, we’ve got to go,’” he said. “It all happened so fast.
“They knew they mishandled the situation.”
Head coach Gary Andersen appeared mystified after talking to the referee. The normally placid Stave and several other UW players screamed at the members of the officiating crew as they jogged off the field.
According to Duckworth and Costigan, Andersen delivered a passionate post-game speech in the locker room.
“We got screwed, but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Costigan, who is on UW’s strength and conditioning staff, recalling Andersen’s message. “We have to move on. Don’t talk about it. We have a long season ahead.
“We put ourselves in position to win in a hostile environment. We should be proud of that. We should have won the game but it is out of our control now.”
That game was Andersen’s third as UW’s head coach and the players still were getting to know him.
“Guys gained more respect for him because we felt he really stood up for us,” Duckworth said. “It was good to see him have our back like that. There were definitely other plays we could have made. It didn’t have to come down to that.”
The return trip to Madison was long and quiet.
“It was a terrible flight,” Costigan said. “I don’t even think I slept that night. I didn’t play a great game personally. That was the hardest part of the flight home. It was awful. It was really bad.”
Stave, who lives in the Appleton area, went over several missed chances from earlier in the game.
One that stood out was a throw he missed to Jared Abbrederis three plays before the final play.
UW had a first down at the Arizona State 26 and Abbrederis was wide open at the 5 on a corner route. The ball sailed high and wide.
“That was one on the plane ride home I’m thinking: ‘Man, I make that throw and we’re not even in that situation,’” he said.
He also wondered about the final play, even though he executed it just as it had been drawn up in practice.
“I had so much running through my head,” he said. “I wish I would have stayed down longer. I wish I would have handed the ball to the ref. Instead of kneeling I should have just slid.”
Then-Pacific 12 commissioner Larry Scott announced two days later the crew had been reprimanded for “failing to properly administer the end-of-game situation and act with appropriate urgency on the game’s final play.”
Translation: They screwed up.
Stave remembers the players chuckling after learning of the statement from the Pacific 12.
“Yeah, we know,” he said, laughing.
Costigan added: “They issued an apology, but that doesn’t give us a W.”
But it does give them a strange story to revisit years later.
“To be honest, I don’t really come across it very often,” Stave said. “If I were to see it, I wouldn’t flip the channel or look away. At this point, eight years later, it brings back negative memories but not like anything that haunts me.”