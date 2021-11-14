MADISON
Wisconsin’s defense recovered after a sluggish start.
Tailback Braelon Allen sparkled in his first college start.
Quarterback Graham Mertz got into rhythm early and, save for a few throws, was on the mark all game.
The result: A resurgent UW team extended its winning streak to six games by thumping rival Northwestern, 35-7, in front of an announced crowd of 73,194 Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
“It’s never easy to win,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “It takes a ton of work and effort. And guys put it out there. Had a lot of contributions from a lot of players...
“I thought, once again, defense played outstanding. I thought offensively (we) did a good job. There was a lot of good.”
The Badgers are making it look easy these days.
Ranked No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) are tied with Iowa (8-2, 5-2) for first in the Big Ten West Division.
Wisconsin stands at 5-2 in the Big Ten and 7-3 overall with two regular-season games remaining, at home against Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) and at Minnesota (6-4, 4-3).
Northwestern continued its slide after winning the West Division title last season. The Wildcats suffered their fourth consecutive loss to fall to 1-6 in the league and 3-7 overall.
Allen, who got the start because Chez Mellusi suffered a season-ending knee injury at Rutgers, needed just 12 carries to hit the 100-yard mark for the sixth consecutive game.
He finished with 173 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, all in the first three quarters.
Allen pushed his season totals to 118 carries for 834 yards, an average of 7.1 yards per carry, and nine touchdowns.
“I told Chez I was going to finish the season for the both of us,” Allen said. “He just told me to finish.”
Mertz, who completed 11 of 16 attempts for 240 yards and three touchdowns one week earlier at Rutgers, continued to show progress.
He completed his first nine attempts for 113 yards, and finished 18 of 23 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. He found Danny Davis (three catches, 46 yards) for a 13-yard touchdown to cap a 50-yard drive as UW built a 14-0 lead with 9 minutes 8 seconds left in the first half. He anticipated a blitz and stood firm to find tight end Jake Ferguson (four catches, 43 yards) for an 11-yard touchdown to help push the lead to 28-0 with 3:26 left in the third quarter.
The lone blemish was a forced throw that safety Brandon Joseph intercepted in the end zone in the final minute of the first half.
“The protection was good today,” Chryst said. “And I thought guys were running good routes. And I thought, for the most part, Graham saw things well and for the most part made good decisions.”
Northwestern’s offense failed to score, finished 3 of 13 on third down, lost the ball four times on interceptions and finished with 239 total yards. Northwestern’s defense recorded the Wildcats’ lone score on a fumble return early in the fourth quarter.
During its six-game winning streak, UW has limited foes to an average of 7.3 points and 194.5 yards per game. The defense has forced 14 turnovers in the last four games after forcing a total of four in the first six games.
“Turnovers are contagious,” said safety John Torchio, who recorded one of UW’s four interceptions. “Big plays are contagious.
“Everyone wants to get in on the fun.”
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald had little fun watching his team suffer its fourth consecutive loss, by a combined 86 points.
“We did not play complementary football today,” he said. “When we moved it, we turned it over. We had opportunities to get off the field and we lost some one-on-one battles, missed tackles.
“So it’s disappointing.”