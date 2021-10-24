WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.
Memo to the teams in the Big Ten West Division:
Wisconsin, which lost its first two Big Ten games and looked absolutely lost on offense, isn’t dead yet.
Not even close.
Paul Chryst’s team came to Ross-Ade Stadium facing a Purdue team buoyed by an upset of then second-ranked Iowa and boasting a salty defense ranked fifth in the league against the run.
The result was a 30-13 victory over the Boilermakers, ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll, in front of a crowd of 61,320.
It was the Badgers’ first win against a ranked team this season and extended Wisconsin’s winning streak over Purdue to 15 games.
With tailbacks Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen both crushing the 100-yard mark, the Badgers shoved the ball down the Boilermakers’ throats for most of the day to complement a defense that forced five turnovers.
The Badgers picked up 290 yards rushing and held Purdue to minus-13 yards rushing.
“We’re Wisconsin,” tight end Jake Ferguson said. “We hope we can run the ball on people. But this game, we really got into it.”
The Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) have gotten back on track after dropping their first two league games and should be confident when they play host to No. 11 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday.
UW also extended its winning streak against Purdue to 15 games and snapped an eight-game losing streak to ranked teams dating to the end of the 2019 season.
Purdue (4-3, 2-2) suffered a crushing loss a week after dominating Iowa in Iowa City.
“As everyone saw, it was a disappointing day for us,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “I’ll take full responsibility.”
UW’s ground game generated 291 yards against a defense that entered the game No. 5 in the Big Ten against the run (116.2 yards per game).
Mellusi rushed 27 times for 149 yards and a touchdown. His score broke a 13-13 tie with 6 minutes 6 seconds left in the third quarter. Allen added 140 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Quarterback Graham Mertz saw his fumble returned 56 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and finished 5 of 8 for 52 yards.
UW’s defense, which had surrendered 13 pass plays of 20 yards or more in the first six games, allowed only one pass play of 20 yards or more Saturday.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell came in leading the Big Ten in receiving yards per game at 135.8 but was held to six catches for 33 yards.
Safety Collin Wilder had an interception and a forced fumble/recovery.
WISCONSIN 30, PURDUE 13Wisconsin 7 6 7 10 — 30
Purdue 0 13 0 0 — 13
First QuarterW—B.Allen 4 run (Larsh kick), 2:49.
Second QuarterP—Durham 10 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 14:16.
W—FG Larsh 37, 8:54.
P—G.Karlaftis 56 fumble return (kick failed), 6:13.
W—FG Larsh 23, 2:06.
Third QuarterW—Mellusi 20 run (Larsh kick), 6:06.
Fourth QuarterW—B.Allen 14 run (Larsh kick), 10:13.
W—FG Larsh 43, 4:06.
Attendance—61,320.
TEAM STATISTICS W P
First downs 14 17
Total yards 342 206
Rushes-yards 51-290 24-(-13)
Passing 52 219
Interception ret. 3-58 0-0
Comp-att-int 5-8-0 27-38-3
Sacked-yds lost 2-23 6-43
Punts 5-45.4 5-41.0
Fumbles-lost 4-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 8-79 4-45
Time of possession 32:38 27:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRushing—Wisconsin: Mellusi 27-149, B.Allen 12-140, Schipper 3-12, J.Chenal 1-0, Mertz 4-(minus 1), Pryor 1-(minus 3), (Team) 3-(minus 7). Purdue: Doerue 9-20, Burton 1-1, Downing 2-1, Plummer 8-0, O’Connell 4-(minus 35).
Passing—Wisconsin: Mertz 5-8-0-52. Purdue: O’Connell 24-32-3-200, Plummer 3-6-0-19.
Receiving—Wisconsin: Ferguson 2-23, Mellusi 1-11, B.Allen 1-9, Pryor 1-9. Purdue: Durham 9-112, Bell 6-33, Wright 3-20, Thompson 2-20, Sheffield 2-18, Anthrop 2-15, Bilodeau 1-5, Downing 1-(minus 1), Holstege 1-(minus 3).
Missed field goals—None.