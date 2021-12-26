The young nose tackle was preparing for his sophomore season when he learned his application to the University of Wisconsin School of Business had been denied.
“That was the eye-opener for me,” Williams acknowledged. “I said: ‘Let’s get working. Let’s get going.’”
Then, Williams’ sophomore season ended on Nov. 9 when he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a victory over Iowa.
“It just reaffirmed the fact that football can be over that quick,” he said. “Both had the same impact, just in a different way. Both were very important to me being in the position I am now.”
Williams, a fourth-year senior from Lincoln, Nebraska, is positioned for success away from football. He is set to play his last game for the Badgers on Thursday in the Las Vegas Bowl.
And then, he already has a job lined up at Morgan Stanley in New York.
“One of the biggest reasons I chose Wisconsin over a lot of the other schools,” Williams said, “was the opportunity to excel at life outside of football.
“Wisconsin just provided so many opportunities for that and all you have to do is take advantage of them.”
Williams said he had to push harder in the classroom and become more involved in business-related clubs after his initial denial from the School of Business.
He was admitted on his second attempt and then secured an internship with Morgan Stanley last summer.
“I sent out about 10 to 15 emails a day for three weeks, trying to find any way I could connect,” Williams said of his attempts to land an internship. “Not a lot of responses ... but that is how I started to expand my network.
“I was offered an internship at Morgan Stanley and then from there I was working extremely hard trying to balance that intense internship with this very intense football lifestyle. It was the hardest three to four months of my life.”
Williams has played in 11 of 12 games this season, on a fill-in basis for starter Keeanu Benton.
Like many of his teammates, he had the opportunity to return in 2022 for an extra season of eligibility. But he decided he was prepared for the next step in his life.
“This year has been the best year of my football career—ever—particularly the relationships I have built with the guys,” he said. “I want to leave football on the best note that I can.”