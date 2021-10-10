CHAMPAIGN, Ill.
A football team doesn’t run 33 more plays than its opponent and hold the ball for 42 minutes 43 seconds without making plays on third down, both on offense and defense.
The numbers behind Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory over Illinois on Saturday illustrated that.
UW entered the day ranked last in the Big Ten in third-down conversions at 26.2%, having converted just 16 of 61 chances in four games.
The Badgers were 7 of 22 against Penn State, 5 of 12 against Eastern Michigan, 1 of 14 against Notre Dame and 3 of 14 against Michigan.
They converted 7 of 13 chances against Illinois (53.8%), their best mark of the season. That was accomplished against an Illinois defense that was 13th in the league on third down (41.9%).
UW’s defense held Illinois to 1 of 12 on third down, an 8.3% conversion rate. The Illini entered the day sixth in the league on third downs at 42.7%.
The results: UW ran 80 plays compared to 47 for Illinois and held the ball for 25 minutes,26 seconds longer than the Illini.
Illinois didn’t keep the ball for more than five plays on seven possessions. UW had scoring drives of 18, 14 and 13 plays in building a 17-0 lead midway through the third quarter and had a combined 50 plays on its four scoring drives.
“Those long drives were awesome,” left tackle Tyler Beach said. “We were able to get into a rhythm. It is a struggle for an O-line if you’re not getting into a good rhythm.”
UW, which had struggled to run the ball in three of its first four games this season, pounded the rock from start to finish, picking up 391 yards on 61 carries en route to a 491-yard offensive performance.
“To me, that’s what Wisconsin football is,” outside linebacker Noah Burks said. “Just running the ball down their throat and taking time off the clock.”
The Badgers (2-3, 1-2) entered the day eighth in the Big Ten in rushing at 163.3 yards per game.
Illinois came in fifth in the league against the run. Teams had been averaging 3.7 yards per carry and 125.2 yards per game against the Illini.
UW showed it would run the ball at will in building a 10-0 halftime lead and didn’t let up.
Braelon Allen, who entered the day fourth on the team in carries (12 for 49 yards), rushed 11 times for 71 yards in the half as UW rolled up 191 yards on 34 carries. He finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
“I knew I was capable of this,” the 17-year-old Allen said. “I just needed the opportunity.”
Chez Mellusi rushed 14 times for 81 yards in the half and finished with 145 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.
“I’ve been labeled as a scatback,” he said. “I don’t really care for that. I definitely ran with a purpose today.”
Mellusi and Allen gave UW its first pair of 100-yard rushers since Jonathan Taylor (159 yards) and Taiwan Deal (111) ran over the Illini in 2018.
Fullback John Chenal capped a 79-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter with a 1-yard run and finished with 28 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
“It feels awesome,” left tackle Tyler Beach said. “That is what you want to do as an offensive lineman. You want to rush the ball as good as you can.”
Perhaps the most important third-down conversion for the Badgers came on their opening series of the second half.
They faced third and 12 from their 23 when Graham Mertz found tight end Jake Ferguson for 13 yards. Ferguson caught the ball at the 32, eluded two defenders and then ran over a third got about 5 yards after the catch for the first down and UW eventually moved down the field for a 15-yard touchdown run by Chez Mellusi for a 17-0 lead.
Allen added a 23-yard TD run late in the third quarter.
“I just tried to get upfield,” said Ferguson, who set the program record for catches in consecutive games with 39. “I knew with my route I had to get 12 or more so I pushed it a little (farther). Then just get upfield.”
Illinois quarterbacks Brandon Peters (3 of 7 for 12 yards) and Artur Sitkowski (8 of 27 for 55 yards) were ineffective without a ground game and the Illini finished with 93 total yards and nine first downs.
“Guys just executed,” said Burks, who led UW in tackles with six. “That’s really what it comes down to. Coaches are putting us in the right situations and the players have to go out and execute the plan.”
Badgers send Berger home
UW coach Paul Chryst was asked after the game why tailback Jalen Berger did not play despite traveling to Champaign.
Chryst explained Saturday that Chez Mellusi (21 carries, 145 yards) and Braelon Allen (18-131) deserved to carry the ball because they were playing well.
A different answer emerged Sunday afternoon when Chryst announced in a press release that Berger had been dismissed from the Wisconsin program.
Berger, held out of the opener against Penn State, entered the day with 91 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.
BADGERS 24, ILLINI 0Wisconsin 3 7 14 0 — 24
Illinois 0 0 0 0 — 0
First QuarterWIS—FG Larsh 25, 4:14.
Second QuarterWIS—J.Chenal 1 run (Larsh kick), 5:27.
Third QuarterWIS—Mellusi 15 run (Larsh kick), 8:38.
WIS—B.Allen 23 run (Larsh kick), 1:00.
A—40,168.
TEAM STATISTICS WIS ILL
First downs 30 9
Total net yards 491 93
Rushes-yards 61-391 13-26
Passing 100 67
Punt Returns 1-5 1-(-4)
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 10-19-1 11-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-9
Punts 2-42.0 7-46.571
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-101 0-0
Time of Possession 42:07 17:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Wisconsin, Mellusi 21-145, B.Allen 18-131, Schipper 6-36, J.Chenal 9-28, Mertz 2-22, Pryor 2-13, Dike 1-12, Dunn 2-4. Illinois, C.Brown 8-35, McCray 3-1, Williams 1-(minus 1), Peters 1-(minus 9).
Passing—Wisconsin, Mertz 10-19-1-100. Illinois, Sitkowski 8-27-0-55, Peters 3-7-0-12.
Receiving—Wisconsin, Dike 3-22, Pryor 2-47, J.Chenal 2-14, Ferguson 1-13, Schipper 1-4, Mellusi 1-0. Illinois, Williams 4-23, Ford 2-11, C.Brown 2-5, Navarro 1-16, Campbell 1-7, C.Washington 1-5.
Missed field goals—None.