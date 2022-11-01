Purdue Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz looks to pass against Purdue on Oct. 22 in Madison.

 Associated Press

MADISON—Three days after Wisconsin scored on just one of its last seven possessions in regulation in the double-overtime loss at Michigan State, offensive coordinator Bobby Engram offered an interesting nugget to reporters.

“We’ve got to be better on first and second down,” he said. “I’ve got to continue to mix it up.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you