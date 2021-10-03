MADISON
A season that started with lofty expectations, both inside and outside the Wisconsin football program, continues to plummet to unimaginable depths.
Not only did Paul Chryst’s Badgers suffer a 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, they lost quarterback Graham Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson to chest injuries in the third quarter.
The loss of Mertz, who was taken to a local hospital for tests but was eventually released, was particularly crushing because after a rough start he directed two long scoring drives to help UW pull within 13-10 at halftime.
An announced crowd of 74,855 watched as the Badgers fell to 0-2 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 2008 season, when they went on to finish 3-5 under Bret Bielema.
They are 1-3 overall for the first time since the 1990 season, Barry Alvarez’s first as head coach. That team finished 0-8 in the Big Ten and 1-10 overall.
“I think the first thing you do is—I do—is you look inward,” UW coach Paul Chryst said afterward when asked about his mood after another loss. “I appreciate this group and the way they put it out there.
“And therefore, you want to do everything you can to help them have success. And when it doesn’t happen, you look at—I look inwardly and what is it that I have to do different. Have to do better...
“I’ve got no problem with people that want to bitch about me because this is my job, this is where I’m at. I want to take it and not project it on the kids.”
Where UW stands is winless in the Big Ten and saddled with an eight-game losing streak against ranked teams, a streak that began with the 2019 Big Ten title game against Ohio State.
Next up is a road game against Illinois (2-4, 1-2), which is struggling under first-year coach Bret Bielema. But the Badgers could be without Mertz, the offensive line continues to struggle and backup quarterback Chase Wolf had two turnovers and finished 3 of 8 for 52 yards and a late touchdown to tight end Clay Cundiff on Saturday.
You want to see a team needs a Big Ten victory, regardless of the level of competition? Pop your head inside the UW locker room.
“We’re 1-3 right now,” senior defensive end Matt Henningsen said. “That’s who we are. We’ve got to regroup, refocus and play good football.”
Michigan, No. 14 in the USA Today coaches poll and The Associated Press poll, was the better overall team Saturday.
The Wolverines, who had lost their last two meetings to UW by a combined, 84-25, improved to 2-0 in the Big Ten and 5-0 overall.
They scored 11 points off three UW turnovers and knocked Mertz out of the game with a big hit on a third-down sack on the first series of the third quarter.