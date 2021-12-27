The Bradley Center played host to the Badger Hockey Showdown 14 times, making the annual holiday-week an annual downtown staple.
But the last Badger Hockey Showdown was held in 2002, and the Bradley Center isn’t even standing anymore.
After 19 years away—including last year, when COVID-19 forced cancellation of the event—NCAA Division I college hockey is returning to Milwaukee.
The Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off will take place today and Wednesday at Fiserv Forum, with the Badgers (5-12-1) scheduled to meet Yale (3-7-0) in today’s second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Up first are Providence (14-7-0) and Bowling Green (8-7-3) in the first semifinal at 4 p.m.
Wisconsin will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, regardless of whether it is the championship or consolation game.
And Wisconsin coach Tony Granato is fired up.
“I want us to go to Milwaukee as if it was the Stanley Cup,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said recently.
“It’s really important for us to look at it as we’re going to a special building, special place, special tournament,” Granato said.
Wisconsin won the Showdown eight times in the 14 years it was held at the Bradley Center. As attendance waned, the tournament moved to the Kohl Center in Madison for its final seven years.
Including regular-season games, holiday tournaments, conference tournaments and NCAA tournament games, Wisconsin is 29-18-3 in Milwaukee. One of the program’s biggest victories came at the Bradley Center in 2006, when the Badgers won their sixth and most recent NCAA title.
“There’s been some phenomenal hockey played there, there’s been some great players that have stepped onto that ice and played in the Milwaukee tournament,” Granato said. “We know it’s important not only for our team but for our state and for our fans to have a good showing there.”
Senior forward Brock Caufield (four goals, seven assists) and graduate student Tarek Baker (five goals, five assists) have led the Badgers offense. Freshman defenseman Corson Ceulemans leads the team with eight assists and shares second overall with 10 points.
Junior Jared Moe (2.62 goals-against average, .926 save percentage) has spent most of the time in net and made a career-high 47 saves in the most recent game, a 5-4 overtime loss to Penn State.