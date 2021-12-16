COLUMBUS, Ohio
After freshman Anna Smrek recorded her 20th kill on match point Thursday night, the celebration began.
There was plenty of reason for excitement: Smrek’s kill gave the fourth-seeded University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team a 3-2 victory over top-seeded and previously unbeaten Louisville in a semifinal match of the NCAA Tournament.
The Badgers (30-3), appearing in the semifinal round for the third consecutive year, took a 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 victory over the Cardinals (32-1), who were making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in the NCAA women’s volleyball semifinals.
Wisconsin advanced to Saturday’s national final, a 6:30 p.m. match against Nebraska (26-7).
It’s Wisconsin’s fourth trip to the title match in program history. The Badgers lost to Nebraska in 2000, Penn State in 2013 and Stanford in 2019.
The size and experience of Wisconsin was too much for Louisville.
Smrek, at 6-foot-9, posted a season-high in kills at a .741 clip—with just one error. Wisconsin’s star senior, 6-8 middle blocker Dana Rettke, added 14 kills with eight blocks. Grace Loberg finished strong to total 13 kills.
Zooming all over the court, Lauren Barnes led the defensive effort for Wisconsin with 19 digs. Julia Orzol, the Big Ten freshman of the year, added nine kills and seven digs.
“In practice, all we keep talking about is staying high and swinging at every shot that you see open,” Smrek said. “When you have a setter like Sydney Hilley (and) she’s putting up great balls, there’s a lot to work with there.”
Wisconsin won the opening set, which neither team led by more than two points and both hit at .400 or better. Louisville broke open the second set with a 12-7 run, and extended it to 17-8 before handing Wisconsin its first dropped set of the tournament.
The Badgers had won 19 consecutive sets after sweeping tournament foes Colgate, FGCU, UCLA, and Minnesota.
Smrek helped Wisconsin to a third-set victory as she reached a career high in kills with 17 on 19 swings.
Ceci Rush served an ace to claim the fourth set for Louisville after the Cardinals had to overcome a late violation by Anna Stevenson that tied it at 23-23.
The Badgers went on a 4-0 scoring run in the fifth set for a 9-6 lead and Devyn Robinson came up with a huge block to make it 11-8.
Anna DeBeer, who missed practice all week with a tight back and was questionable for the match, posted a season-high 20 kills for Louisville, the back-to-back ACC champion.
Louisville’s Claire Chaussee, a product of Sun Prairie High School, delivered 11 kills for Louisville.