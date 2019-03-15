Attribution of nitrate comment corrected

A story on Page 1A on Friday incorrectly attributed a statement to Rick Wietersen, environment health director for Rock County’s Public Health Department. Weitersen said drinking water with high nitrate levels may have links to diabetes, thyroid disease and possible birth defects. UW Extension Agriculture Agent Nick Baker, who is a member of the Rock County Groundwater Nitrate Work Group, said nitrates have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease.