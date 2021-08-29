MINNEAPOLIS
The Milwaukee Brewers headed west Sunday on a happy flight.
The offense finally awakened from its doldrums to score in three consecutive frames early on, and rookie Aaron Ashby spun five solid innings to pave the way to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Luis Urías and Rowdy Tellez both homered, Christian Yelich made plenty of solid contact while the bullpen was rock-solid behind Ashby to help him earn his first major-league victory.
Milwaukee also avoided a sweep in advance of a huge four-game series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
And there was more good news in the form of a second consecutive Cincinnati Reds loss at Miami, allowing the Brewers to open their NL Central lead back up to 8 ½ games.
“It’s good to get a win,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We have a long flight ahead of us this afternoon and it’s a good way to go to San Francisco, on a win.”
Counsell lamented following Saturday’s game the lack of damage his team had done offensively in the series with only one of the Brewers’ 12 hits—a Lorenzo Cain double on Friday—going for extra bases.
The offense responded in a big way against right-hander Griffin Jax, beginning with a second-inning Urías homer into the second deck in left.
In the third, Yelich doubled and Omar Narváez walked with two outs to bring up Tellez, who crushed a mammoth 454-foot homer into the second deck in center to make it a 4-0 game.
The three runs batted in were Tellez’s first since Aug. 14, when he hit a two-run, pinch-hit homer over the right-field bleachers and out of PNC Park in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
His groundout in the fifth inning was also the game’s hardest-hit ball, at 111.8 mph.
““That one felt good,” he said of the homer. “I was able to get a changeup out over and stay in the middle of the field. We’ve been working—me (and hitting coaches Andy Haines and Jacob Cruz), trying to get the swing back and just get the plate discipline back. Something I kind of got away from.
“Just excited to put a couple good swings on some pitches today.”
Milwaukee kept the pressure on in the fourth as Jace Peterson was hit by a pitch to open and Pablo Reyes doubled, with Kolten Wong then driving in both with a double down the right-field line to grow the lead to 6-0.
RELATED:The Brewers have been frustrated with the umpires in their series with the Twins, leading to three ejections heading into Sunday’s finale
HAUDRICOURT COLUMN:Completely different seasons by Avisaíl García and Jackie Bradley Jr. will lead to interesting contract decisions
The early outburst provided breathing room for Ashby, who was making his fifth major-league appearance and fourth start.
The left-hander took full advantage, utilizing his usual three-pitch mix anchored by a sinker that topped out at 97.5 mph to keep an aggressive Twins lineup off the board until the fourth.
Ashby walked leadoff hitter Rob Refsnyder and two batters later surrendered a two-run home run to left by Miguel Sanó that trimmed Milwaukee’s lead to 6-2.
Ashby responded by generating consecutive ground-ball outs, and after retiring the side in order in the fifth saw his day end at 73 pitches. He scattered three hits and walked one while striking out four.
“Feels awesome,” Ashby said of his first MLB victory. “It’s something you always dream of as a little kid. It’s a special day, and I’m glad we got it for the team. It’s awesome.
“A good day.”
Perhaps Ashby’s most impressive statistic? Nine ground-ball outs among the 19 batters faced.
“I thought it was everything, really,” Counsell said of Ashby pitching to his strengths. “I thought his off speed was really good too. He did a nice job.
“He got into a good groove, was throwing a lot of strikes and threw enough quality pitches to keep the ball on the ground which is what he’s good at.”
Minnesota’s bullpen tamped down Milwaukee’s offense behind Jax, but Ashby’s relief was up to the challenge as well as Hunter Strickland, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader combined to allow only three hits over the final four innings.
Williams, in particular, was impressive as he struck out the side in the eighth, and Hader struck out the final three batters he faced after allowing a leadoff single.
“Devin’s been exceptional here,” Counsell said. “He had an inning the other day that was really quick and good. He’s just throwing the ball well. The fastball was good today. Just sprinkling in the fastball and his changeup was really good.
“It was like all of his innings. Sometimes they lay off some pitches. Today they didn’t as much. He fell behind to his first guy but made a couple of good pitches on 3-1 and 3-2.
“He’s in a good spot and he’s been throwing the ball really good for a long period of time.”
Now it’s off to San Francisco, as the Brewers try to avenge their series loss to the Giants earlier this month at American Family Field—a series that they very easily could have swept were it not for a few untimely mistakes.
“This is huge,” Tellez said. “I think this is just going to be kind of a showdown coming into the playoffs. This is going to be a big series for us. It’s going to test us. We’re going to test them. It’s not like they’re the almighty. We played good against them at home. We had some tough breaks.
“I think we can take a series. We’ve just got to play some good ball and capitalize on any mistakes that are made.”