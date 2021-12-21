The Edgerton High girls basketball team picked up a statement win Tuesday night.
The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide hit nine 3-pointers, including five from Abby Blum, in racing past previously unbeaten Jefferson 58-39 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Edgerton (8-1, 6-1) pulled away in the second half by outscoring Jefferson (6-2, 6-1) 30-14.
Blum finished with a game-high 18 points for the Crimson Tide, while Shannon Rusch added 15, Kate Gunderson 13 and Sylvia Fox 12.
Ayianna Johnson had 15 points before fouling out to lead the Eagles.
Edgerton (58)—Blum 6-1-18; Gunderson 3-6-13; Fox 5-0-12; Rusch 5-4-15. Totals: 19-11-58
Jefferson (38)—Madden 3-0-6; Thom 2-1-5; Messmann 1-3-5; Johnson 6-3-15; Helmink 2-0-5. Totals: 15-7-39
Halftime—Edgerton 28, Jefferson 25. Three-point goals—Edgerton 9 (Blum 5, Fox 2, Gunderson, Rusch), Jefferson 1 (Helmink). Total fouls—Edgerton 13, Jefferson 16. Fouled out—Johnson
Brodhead 62, Whitewater 31—The visiting Cardinals (10-0, 7-0) remained unbeaten by rolling past the Whippets in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Kiarra Moe had 18 points to lead Brodhead, which led 29-15 at half.
Brodhead (62)--Yates 3-0-6; Steinmann 2-0-5; Oliver 3-1-7; Mikiel 4-0-9; Kammerer 2-0-4; Moe 6-4-18; Leitzen 1-2-4; Dix 3-0-6; Umess 0-1-1. Totals: 25-8-62
Whitewater (31)--DePorter 1-4-7; Kopecky 1-2-5; Kilar 1-3-5; Treder 2-0-6; Amundson 1-1-3; Truesdale 1-0-3. Totals: 9-10-31
Halftime—Brodhead 29, Whitewater 15. Three-point goals—Brodhead 4 (Moe 2, Mikiel, Steinmann), Whitewater 5 (Treder 2, Truesdale, Kopecky, DePorter). Free throws missed—Brodhead 8, Whitewater 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 17, Whitewater 10
Evansville 52, East Troy 38--Ava Brandenburg and Maria Messling combined for 38 points to lead the Blue Devils to the Rock Valley Conference win.
Evansville (35-24) led 32-16 at half.
Evansville (52)—Messling 8-1-18; Wallisch 1-0-2; Hermanson 4-0-8; Klitzman 1-0-3; Hanson 0-1-1; Brandenburg 7-5-20. Totals: 21-7-52
East Troy (38)—B. Pluess 0-2-2; Cherek 1-0-2; Nelson 5-1-12; A. Pluess 5-5-15; Aleckson 3-0-7. Totals: 14-8-31
Halftime—Evansville 32, East Troy 16. Three-point goals—Evansville 3 (Brandenburg, Klitzman, Messling), East Troy 2 (Aleckson, Nelson). Total fouls—Evansville 21, East Troy 17
McFarland 82, Turner 30—Rock Valley Conference scoring leader Teagan Mallegni had 26 points to lead the host Spartans (6-3, 5-2) to the Rock Valley win.
Turner (3-6, 1-5) trailed 53-19 at half.
Turner (30)--Adams 1-0-2; Martin 3-0-8; House 1-0-3; Fernandez 4-0-8; Babilus 1-0-2; Combs 2-3-7. Totals: 12-4-30
McFarland (82)—Bickelhaupt 2-0-4; A. Kirch 6-2-15; B. Kirch 3-0-7; Goecks 1-0-2; Testolin 2-2-6; Cornella 3-0-7; Feldner 1-0-3; Dean 3-4-10; Meinholdt 1-0-2; Mallegni 11-3-26. Totals: 33-11-82
Halftime—McFarland 53, Turner 19. Three-point goals—Turner 2 (Martin 2), McFarland 5 (A. Kirch, B. Kirch, Cornella, Feldner, Mallegni). Free throws missed—Turner 5, McFarland 0
Clinton 71, Big Foot 44—Jayden Nortier scored 30 points and made five of the Cougars’ 14 3-pointers in the Rock Valley win.
Neleah Bobolz added 15 points for Clinton (4-5, 3-4), while Lydia Larson had 25 points for Big Foot (3-8, 1-6).
Clinton (71)—Teubert 4-2-14; Johansen 0-1-1; Hahn 1-0-3; Mueller 0-1-1; Nortier 11-3-30; Bobolz 5-2-15; Roehl 3-0-7. Totals: 24-9-71
Big Foot (44)—Lueck 3-0-6; Ritchey 0-1-1; L. Larson 6-11-25; A. Larson 3-0-6; Patek 2-0-4; Wilson 1-0-2. Totals: 15-12-44
Halftime—Clinton 39, Big Foot 16. Three-point goals—Clinton 14 (Nortier 5, Teubert 4, Bobolz 3, Hahn, Roehl), Big Foot 2 (L. Larson 2). Free throws missed—Clinton 9, Big Foot 3.
Badger 52, Elkhorn 43—At Elkhorn, the Elks (3-6, 1-4) Southern Lakes Conference) turned a five-point halftime deficit into a two-point lead with 5 minutes remaining, but the Badgers (6-1, 3-1) answered with their only two 3-point baskets of the night to pull away.
Freshmen Payton Hayes and Molly Deering hit the 3-point shots on their way to totaling 10 and nine points, respectively. Senior Hannah Allen also scored 10 points for the Badgers. Elkhorn senior Sommer Tuescher scored 18 points to lead both teams, and Kaeleigh Runnells added 11.
Badger (52)—P. Hayes 4-1-10, B. Cruz 1-1-3, Freeman 3-1-7, Deering 2-4-9, McKinney 1-0-2, M. Hayes 1-1-3, Villarreal 2-0-4, Allen 2-6-10, Sheeks 1-0-2, V. Cruz 1-0-2. Totals 18-14-52.
Elkhorn (43)—Melvitz 1-0-3, Anzalone 1-0-2, Larson 0-1-1, Storlie 1-0-2, Tuescher 8-2-18, Runnells 5-1-11, Champeny 2-0-6. Totals 18-4-43.
Halftime—Badger 24, Elkhorn 19. 3-point goals—Badger 2 (P. Hayes, Deering), Elkhorn 3 (Champeny 2, Melvitz). Missed free throws—Badger 9, Elkhorn 9. Total fouls—Badger 18, Elkhorn 21. Fouled out—Champeny
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Delavan-Darien 25—The host Pacers raced out to a 21-point halftime lead and coasted to the nonconference win.
Addison Stallings had 17 points for Delavan-Darien .(1-7).