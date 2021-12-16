The Milton High boys basketball team picked up a solid road victory in a Badger Conference crossover play Thursday night.
Jack Campion and Matt Kirk scored 13 points each to lead the Red Hawks to a 55-49 win over Oregon.
Milton (5-2) made 10 free throws down the stretch to keep Oregon (5-2) at bay.
“It was a typical Badger Conference game,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “Both teams played hard, but Matt kind of carried us at the end.
“We had been missing our free throws early on, but we made them at the end when we needed to.”
Kirk had 11 of his 13 points in the second half and was 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Milton, which also got 11 points from Tommy Widner, hosts West Allis Hale in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon.
Milton (55)—Goll 2-2-7; Campion 5-3-13; McIntyre 4-1-9; Kirk 3-7-13; Widner 4-0-11; Kavanaugh 1-0-2. Totals: 19-13-55.
Oregon (49)—Br. Kerns 2-0-6; Bra. Kerns 0-1-1; Panzer 8-1-19; Bush 1-4-6; Miles 2-0-4; Scheonecker 2-2-6; Rulsen 1-0-2; Brockman 2-0-5. Totals: 17-8-49.
Halftime—Milton 18, Oregon 17. 3-point goals—Milton 4 (Widner 3, Goll), Oregon 5 (Br. Kerns 2, Panzer 2, Brockman). Free throws missed—Milton 10, Oregon 5. Total fouls—Milton 16, Oregon 19. Fouled out—Bush.
Girls basketball
Edgerton 58, Whitewater 27—At Edgerton, the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-1) opened a 43-10 halftime lead and coasted past the Whippets (1-8, 1-6). Kate Gunderson scored all 18 of her points in the first half for the Crimson Tide.
Sylvia Fox led Edgerton with 19 points, scoring 14 of them in the first half. Whitewater’s Kindyl Kilar scored all of her points from the line.
Whitewater (27)—DePorter 1-2-4, Pope 2-0-4, Kopecky 2-0-4, Kilar 0-9-9, Navejas 3-1-7, Truesdale 0-1-1. Totals 8-13-27.
Edgerton (58)—Blum 1-0-3, Scharlau 1-0-3, Gunderson 6-2-18, Punzel 0-1-1, Fox 8-1-19, Rusch 3-3-9, Zeimet 2-1-5. Totals 21-8-58.
Halftime—Edgerton 43, Whitewater 10. 3-point goals—Whitewater 0, Edgerton 8 (Gunderson 4, Fox 2, Blum, Scharlau). Free throws missed—Whitewater 4, Edgerton 6. Total fouls—Whitewater 17, Edgerton 15.
McFarland 71, Clinton 55—At Clinton, state scoring leader Teagan Mallegni tallied 21 points to lead three double-figure scorers as the Spartans (5-2, 3-2 Rock Valley Conference) opened a 36-27 halftime lead and held off the Cougars (3-5, 2-4).
Ava Dean added 20 points and Adrienne Kirch 13 for McFarland. Clinton got 19 points from Elli Teubert and 17 from Jayden Nortier.
McFarland (71)—A. Kirch 5-2-13, B. Kirch 2-2-6, Goecks 1-0-2, Testolin 4-0-9, Dean 7-6-20, Mallegni 9-2-21. Totals 28-12-71.
Clinton (55)—Teubert 8-0-19, Johansen 3-1-8, Mueller 1-0-3, Nortier 7-2-17, Bubolz 2-0-5, Koch 1-0-3. Totals 22-3-55.
Halftime—McFarland 36, Clinton 27. 3-point goals—McFarland 3 (A. Kirch, Testolin, Mallegni), Clinton 8 (Teubert 3, Johansen, Mueller, Nortier, Bubolz, Koch). Free throws missed—McFarland 8, Clinton 8. Total fouls—McFarland 13, Clinton 15.
Jefferson 51, Beloit Turner 22—At Jefferson, Ayianna Johnson scored 20 points and Aidyn Messmann 11 to lead the Eagles (6-1, 6-0 Rock Valley) past the Trojans (3-5, 1-4). Lacy Combs led Turner with eight points.
Turner (22)—Adams 0-2-2, Martin 0-1-1, Fernandez 1-2-4, Babilius 3-0-7, Combs 2-4 8. Totals 6-10-23.
Jefferson (51)—Madden 1-0-3, Serdynski 1-0-2, Thom 0-1-1, Kaus 2-0-4, Messmann 5-1-11, Johnson 8-6-20, Helmink 2-0-5, Dobson 1-0-2, Magner 0-1-1. Totals 20-9-51.
Halftime—Jefferson 22, Turner 10. 3-point goals—Jefferson 2 (Madden, Helmink), Turner 1 (Babilius). Free throws missed—Jefferson 6, Turner 9. Total fouls—Jefferson 14, Turner 13.
Evansville 48, Walworth Big Foot 25—At Evansville, the Blue Devils (2-5, 1-4) picked up their first league victory by knocking off the Chiefs (3-6, 1-4).
Burlington 52, Delavan-Darien 35—At Burlington, the Demons turned on the defense in the second half, holding the Comets (1-6, 0-5) to 12 points to turn a two-point halftime margin into a runaway victory.
Brinley Clapp totaled 10 points for the Demons. Delavan-Darien got 13 points from freshman Addison Stallings and 11 from senior Abigail Folkers.
Burlington (52)—Sanfelippo 1-0-2, Reesman 1-0-3, Preusker 3-1-7, Warner 1-0-2, B. Clapp 5-0-10, E. Clapp 2-1-7, Wright 4-0-8, Stoughton 4-0-8, Kwiatkowski 2-0-5. Totals 23-2-52.
Delavan-Darien (35)—Folkers 4-3-11, Stallings 5-0-13, Gonzalez 2-2-7, Quantucci 2-0-4. Totals 13=5-35.
Halftime—Burlington 25, Delavan-Darien 23. 3-point goals—Burlington 4 (E. Clapp 2, Kwiatkowski, Reesman), Delavan-Darien 4 (Stallings 3, Gonzalez 1). Free throws missed—Burlington 6, Delavan-Darien 13. Total fouls—Burlington 11, Delavan-Darien 9.
Palmyra-Eagle 44, Parkview 33—At Orfordville, the Panthers (4-4, 4-1 Trailways South Conference) took a 24-11 lead and beat the Vikings (3-6, 2-3). The winners got 14 points from Kyler Koutsky. Jenna Olin scored 13 for Parkview.
Palmyra-Eagle (44)—Frederick 0-1-1, Calderon 1-1-3, K. Koutsky 6-0-14, Ma. Nettesheim 2-2-7, T. Koutsky 3-3-9, Mo. Nettesheim 4-2-10. Totals 16-9-44.
Parkview (33)—Wiedner 2-2-8, Crecelius 1-0-2, Mielke 1-1-3, Stark 3-0-6, Olin 6-0-13, Bloedow 0-1-1. Totals 13-4-33.
Halftime—Palmyra-Eagle 24, Parkview 11. 3-point goals—Palmyra-Eagle 3 (K. Koutsky 2, Ma. Nettesheim), Parkview 3 (Wiedner 2, Olin). Free throws missed—Palmyra-Eagle 5, Parkview 8. Total fouls—Palmyra-Eagle 12, Parkview 9.
Williams Bay 38, Madison Country Day 27—At Williams Bay, the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-2 Trailways South) rallied from an early 14-6 deficit to tie the score at halftime, and then pulled away in the second half to beat the Prairie Hawks (0-7, 0-4). Morgan Bronson made four 3-point baskets and totaled 17 points for Bay.
Madison Country Day (27)—Whinney 4-0-8, Whiffen 4-0-8, Hallick 2-0-4, Fox 2-1-5, Dailey 1-0-2. Totals 13-1-27.
Williams Bay (38)—Gauger 1-0-2, McClenathan 2-1-5, Cates 2-2-6, Robbins 2-1-5, Bronson 6-1-17, Silverman 1-1-3. Totals 14-6-38.
Halftime—Williams Bay 17, Madison Country Day 17. 3-point goals—Madison Country Day 0, Williams Bay 4 (Bronson 4). Free throws missed—Madison Country Day 11, Williams Bay 6. Total fouls—Madison Country Day 12, Williams Bay 11.