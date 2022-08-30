Matt Araiza

Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Aug. 13. The Bills cut Araiza from the team on Saturday, Aug. 27, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall.

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO

San Diego State football coach Brady Hoke said Monday he didn’t know star punter Matt Araiza had been accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October until a civil lawsuit was filed last week.

