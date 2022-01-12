On TV/Radio

Sorry, an error occurred.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
4 p.m., ESPNU—Stanford at Washington St.
4 p.m., FS1--Seton Hall at DePaul
6 p.m., ESPN2—Ohio St. at Wisconsin
6 p.m.,CBSSN—Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech
6 p.m, ESPNU—UNC-Asheville at Winthrop
6 p.m., FS1—Butler at Georgetown
8 p.m., CBSSN—Rice at W. Kentucky
8 p.m., ESPN2—Georgia St. at South Alabama
8 p.m., ESPNU—SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois
8 p.m., FS1—Indiana at Iowa
8:30 p.m., ESPN—Oregon at UCLA
10 p.m., CBSSN—Loyola Marymount at San Francisco
10 p.m., ESPN2—BYU at Gonzaga
10 p.m., ESPNU—Oregon St. at Southern Cal
GOLF
6 p.m., PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., TNT—Golden State at Milwaukee
9 p.m., TNT—Portland at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m., ESPN—Philadelphia at Boston
5 p.m., WCLO--Ohio State at Wisconsin in men's basketball; Pregame starts at 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. tip-off
