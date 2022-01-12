On TV/Radio

TV Thursday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

4 p.m., ESPNU—Stanford at Washington St.

4 p.m., FS1--Seton Hall at DePaul

6 p.m., ESPN2—Ohio St. at Wisconsin

6 p.m.,CBSSN—Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech

6 p.m, ESPNU—UNC-Asheville at Winthrop

6 p.m., FS1—Butler at Georgetown

8 p.m., CBSSN—Rice at W. Kentucky

8 p.m., ESPN2—Georgia St. at South Alabama

8 p.m., ESPNU—SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois

8 p.m., FS1—Indiana at Iowa

8:30 p.m., ESPN—Oregon at UCLA

10 p.m., CBSSN—Loyola Marymount at San Francisco

10 p.m., ESPN2—BYU at Gonzaga

10 p.m., ESPNU—Oregon St. at Southern Cal

GOLF

6 p.m., PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m., TNT—Golden State at Milwaukee

9 p.m., TNT—Portland at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m., ESPN—Philadelphia at Boston

Radio Thursday

5 p.m., WCLO--Ohio State at Wisconsin in men's basketball; Pregame starts at 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. tip-off

