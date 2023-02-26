agate Youth basketball Feb 26, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 50TH ANNUAL JANESVILLE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENTHOSTED AT ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN SCHOOLRESULTS FRIDAYPilgrim (Green Bay) 45, Immanuel (Belvidere, Illinois) 4St. Paul (Mount Prospect, Illinois) 42, Our Redeemer (Delavan) 24St. Paul, (Bonduel) 53, St. John's (Lombard, Illinois) 26St. Paul's (Janesville) 37, Trinity (Roselle, Illinois) 17.Top Janesville scorers: Brady Ausen 14, DJ Nicholson 5, Griffin Roth 5RESULTS SATURDAYSt. John's (Lombard, Illinois) 47, Immanuel (Belvidere, Illinois) 40Trinity (Roselle, Illinois) 31, Our Redeemer (Delavan) 24Pilgrim (Green Bay) 68, St. Paul (Bonduel) 28St. Paul's, (Janesville) 43, St. Paul (Mount Prospect, Illinois) 37 (OT)Top Janesville scorers: DJ Nicholson 11, Griffin Roth 11GIRLS EXHIBITION GAMEPilgrim (Green Bay) 27, St. Paul's (Janesville) 14Top Janesville scorers: Nevaeh Johnson 10, Kira Stults 4SEVENTH-PLACE GAMEImmanuel (Belvidere, Illinois) 42, Our Redeemer (Delavan) 39THIRD-PLACE SEMIFINALSSt. Paul (Mount Prospect, Illinois) 42, St. John's (Lombard, Illinois) 33St. Paul (Bonduel) 53, Trinity (Roselle, Illinois) 11RESULTS SUNDAYFIFTH-PLACE GAMESt. John's (Lombard, Illinois) 38, Trinity (Roselle, Illinois) 16THIRD-PLACE GAMESt. Paul (Bonduel) 46, St. Paul (Mount Prospect, Illinois) 16.CHAMPIONSHIP GAMEPilgrim (Green Bay) 66, St. Paul's (Janesville) 29Top Janesville scorers: DJ Nicholson 10, Grant Lindau 6CHEERLEADING RESULTS1. St. John’s (Lombard, Illinois); 2. St. Paul’s (Janesville); 3. Trinity (Roselle, Illinois)SPORTSMANSHIP AWARDSt. Paul (Mount Prospect, Illinois SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form