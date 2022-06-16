agate WIAA state girls soccer tournament Jun 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High school girls soccerWIAA STATE TOURNAMENTDIVISION 1RESULTS THURSDAYGame 1: (1) Whitefish Bay 1, (4) Sauk Prairie 0Game 2: (2) Oregon vs. (3) CedarburgGAME SATURDAYWinner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 11 a.m.DIVISION 2RESULTS THURSDAYGame 1: (1) Muskego vs. (4) De PereGame 2: (2) Waunakee vs. (3) Divine Savior Holy AngelsGAME SATURDAYWinner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 1:30 p.m.DIVISION 3GAMES TODAYGame 1: (1) New Berlin Eisenhower vs. (4) Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.Game 2: (2) McFarland vs. (3) Notre Dame, 7 p.m.GAME SATURDAYWinner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 7 p.m.DIVISION 4GAMES TODAYGame 1: (1) Kiel vs. (4) The Prairie School, 11 a.m.Game 2: (2) Lake Country Lutheran vs. (3) Assumption, 1:30 p.m.GAME SATURDAYWinner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 4 p.m. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man charged in sexual assault of Milton woman with dementia UPDATE: Milton baseball team advances to state baseball title game after wins over Hartland Arrowhead, Greendale Rock County Sheriff's Office has learned identity of 'River Man' found outside Clinton in 1995 Janesville bike shop Michael's Cycles celebrates 40 years in business Death notices for June 10, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form