High school girls soccer

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

DIVISION 1

RESULTS THURSDAY

Game 1: (1) Whitefish Bay 1, (4) Sauk Prairie 0

Game 2: (2) Oregon vs. (3) Cedarburg

GAME SATURDAY

Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 11 a.m.

DIVISION 2

RESULTS THURSDAY

Game 1: (1) Muskego vs. (4) De Pere

Game 2: (2) Waunakee vs. (3) Divine Savior Holy Angels

GAME SATURDAY

Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 1:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

GAMES TODAY

Game 1: (1) New Berlin Eisenhower vs. (4) Lakeland, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (2) McFarland vs. (3) Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

GAMES TODAY

Game 1: (1) Kiel vs. (4) The Prairie School, 11 a.m.

Game 2: (2) Lake Country Lutheran vs. (3) Assumption, 1:30 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

Winner of Game 1 vs. winner of Game 2, 4 p.m.

